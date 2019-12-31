Articles of the Year: Which Satire Stories Got the Most Clicks????

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

It’s time to look at the very best satire articles of the year, here at Glossy News. Make sure you share this! 😉

Leaving aside the webmaster (Brian K. White, who has not generally been writing satire articles this year) and the editor, (Wallace Runnymede) the most-read story is by newcomer Fort Nag. We’ll tell you more about those later: for now, the key point is our great writers!

1. Global Warming Bias

2: Trump’s Leaked Tax Returns

Veteran Glossy News humorist Dan Geddes (also editor of The Satirist) stole the show with a VERY late December rally. This one, about Trump’s tax returns, scored a hefty 2nd place.

3. Viennese Therapy

Alice Soref’s unusual piece on psychoanalysis also did very well indeed.

4. Sex Robot Revolution

… And so did a very innovative concept from Nathan Bowler!

5. Can’t Hack Dat

And like Dan, Mark Wilt had another late rally in December!

6. Total Trump Time

New writer Richard Selzer’s first instalment in his series of Trumpisms did very well as well!

7. Sex and Strange Directions

A Morgan did fairly well for clicks with her observational humor.

8. There but for the Grace…

And Grace’s story about a VERY lucky felon did well too.

9. Meme Mayhem

Glossy News stalwart rfreed got most clicks for his memes!

10. Oh wad some gift…

A MOST bizarre concept from Dave Grossman. Well played, sir!

We’re looking forward to an AMAZING 2020 of incredible satire, humor, comedy and parodies.

Be with us!

Check us out on Facebook too.

Read, share and submit your funny stuff any time you want…