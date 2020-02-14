Devil’s Advocate II: STAY AWAY FROM “BORED” SPOUSES THIS VALENTINE’S DAY!

Hey, how’s everyone doin’?

Funny how this tima year, all the cockroaches suddenly come crawling outa the woodwork.

No don’t worry, I just meant Katie!

SPOILER:

If a woman or a man is ‘bored with’ whoever they are with, avoid them like the plague. 😉

If they’re bored with anyone else, they are going to be bored with you too!

What makes YOU so damn special?

Why will you succeed with that person, where millions of others have failed?

Boredom is on the inside, it’s not an interpersonal thing.

Boredom is a choice: a free spirit can take pleasure in the company of almost anyone, without blaming their own problems on others.

Don’t be fooled!

ALL their ‘lovers’ are a thin veneer of alter-persona they idealise, covering an alter-shadow they despise, because it reminds them of themselves.

Only the most soulless, vacuous people can ever be ‘bored’ of the one they love.

It is not ever the boring, but the bored, who are truly ‘boring,’ because they are full of vanity (vanitas, emptiness, futility), and because they can’t stop drilling for water where the land is barren.

Of course, ignore my advice, just like you ignored everyone else’s up to now.

Now how’s that $$$t workin’ out for ya? 🙂

YOU CAN BE THE EXCEPTION, NOT THE RULE IN LOVE, IF YOU WISH.

JUST YOU MAKE DAMN SURE YOU COUNT THE COST…