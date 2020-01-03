Trumpisms 4.0: Have We Had Enough Yet?!

93
When Melania gave Donnie a book for Christmas,
He put it in the oven.
He explained,
“I cook all my books.”
94
Trump never ceases to amaze.
10? 15?
I thought he was a four flusher.
95
Trump would like to be king
so he can have a royal flush.
96
When Trump Enterprises goes public
it will be known as
the Laughing Stock.
97
For Halloween
Trump’s youngest son
dressed up as Putin.
He wanted to be
the Red Baron.
99
News release —
Trump resigned.
Congress wouldn’t play impeachment the way he wanted
so he took his ball and went home.
100
Whether report —
Trump’s rain
will end soon.
101
Now Trump wants to annex Poland —
That way he’ll have more polls than anyone else.
102
Trump complained that the
Playboy models were fully clothed —
more fake nudes.
103
Trump’s epitaph —
His life was a typo in the history of mankind.
There will never be another like him
thanks to spell check.
104
Have faith, like Brutus, Trump is an honorable man.
He will impale himself on his own tweet.
105
Trump acts like
he got the 10 Commandments
straight from God,
as his personal to-do list.
106
Christmas greeting —
Peach on Earth.
Good will prevail.
107
Trump scoffed at articles of impeachment.
He was worthy of books, even libraries;
and not just imps
but devils of peachment.
108
Trump is opening a chain of
self-serving restaurants,
specializing in riga-lection,
endorsed by Putin —
“Better fed and red
than dead.”
109
The Donny Award
for best performance in a lie
goes to The Three Amigos.
Written by Putin.
Directed by Trump.
And with a cast of aspersions.
110
Please somebody publish this joke book soon,
before Trump is out of office and in jail
And nobody has to think about him again.
111
News flash —
Trump, appearing in public without his toupee,
claims he is above the law as an endangered species,
and as the symbol of the United States —
the Bald Ego.
112
English conjugation:
drink, drank, drunk
bink, bank, bunk
shit, shat, trump
113
Latest discovery of Copernicus —
the Republican Party revolvers
around the gun.
ED: Thanks again, Richard! Don’t forget instalments One, Two and Three!