 Posted in Top Stories

Trumpocalypse… NOW?! Some of the Best Trump Cult Stories

   Published Date: February 20, 2020  Leave a Comment on Trumpocalypse… NOW?! Some of the Best Trump Cult Stories

Enjoy…

Kind of.

Let me know if we need to do another one of these! Not an exhaustive list by any means. 😉

Cartoonist Upchuck with a timely, timeless allegory!

Great Was the Fall (Parable on America With an Ancient Feel)

Well, somebody just to had to stick their neck out I guess.

Donald Trump, the Antichrist, is “Close Enough to Christ,” said Evangelical Leader

More to come on the site soon, from the same dude!

EPIC TRUMPISMS! (P.S. Welcome Richard Seltzer… Please Share!) 😉

Joyce-level stuff. Sheer stream of consciousness joy. And that’s just the writer!

GUEST POST: Dear Leader Donald Denounces ‘Fake Christian’ Conspiracy Against America!

Oh wow, we can’t have this now can we! Imagine someone sitting on the fence and not going full Trump Culty-Culty!

BURN THE WITCH! Washington DC Pastor Arrested for ‘Insanity,’ Defrocked for ‘Heresy & Blasphemy’

Well, this is embarrassing… Look busy!

AS PROMISED! Jesus Has a Special Reunion Message for Republicans

The more you know…

1st Century Jesus, 21st Century America: Does the Following Story Sound Familiar?

It’s not Xmas, but then again, it wasn’t for a lot of other people either…

Xmas Horror! Three Wise Men from the East Shot at Eastern Border of Trump’s America (Parable)

Oh dear, what’s lil Donnie Trump trying to do now???

TRUMP BLEATS VICTORY!

Oh, and just for the sake of completion…

John “Armchair Johnny” Bolton finally loses it!

HHS Offers APOCALYPTIC Warning… John Bolton’s Opioids About to Wear Off!

Keep following us to get more dark humour and edgy satire on Trump and other weird figures across the globe!

Author: Wallace Runnymede

Wallace is the editor of Brian K. White's epic website, Glossy News! Email him with your content at wallacerunnymede#gmail.com (Should be @, not #!) Or if you'd like me to help you tease out some ideas that you can't quite put into concrete form, I'd love to have some dialogue with you! Catch me on Patreon too, or better still, help out our great writers on the official Glossy News Patreon (see the bottom of the homepage!) Don't forget to favourite Glossy News in your browser, and like us on Facebook too! And last but VERY MUCH not the least of all... Share, share, SHARE! Thanks so much for taking the time to check out our awesome site!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *