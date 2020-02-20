Cruise Ships Venture into New Technology

In the past, travelers have been forced to leave their technological devices at home due to the unavailability of technology in ships; but that has now changed.

After realizing that new technology has now dominated most industries and cruise ships had been left out, most cruise ships are now introducing new technology.

Here are some of the technological advancements that the industry is introducing.



The Introduction of the Internet Onboard

Guests used to pay for meals previously used cruise cards; which is no longer the case, as theseships have developed new technology that can let guests into their rooms without having to use a card.

With this new technology, guests can feel like they are at home; the guests do not have to be disconnected from the internet.

The introduction of the medallion and other check-in

technology.

Cruise ships have developed a medallion, which is used in unlocking doors and can be used by friends and relatives of those on ships to track their loved ones.

Some ships now use wristbands as cruise identification cards.

Instead of using a card, guests can use a wristband to unlock their rooms.



The introduction of facial recognition technology

In the past, guests had to wait in long queues to check in; but that has changed, as some cruise ships allow you to check in using facial recognition.

Although some ships have not adopted the new technology, those that have adopted the technology have been finding it easy not only for them but for their customers as well.



The introduction of new deck lifting equipment.

Ship crews had to use cranes to load language and heavy items on-board the ship. That is now becoming outdated, as new deck lifting equipment machines are now being introduced.

This new cargo lifting machines guarantee safety of the crew; unlike in the past where accidents would happen because of cranes or online casinos real money. Cranes were time consuming, but the new machines ensure that time is saved.

The introduction of maps on ships

Ships have also introduced smart navigation whereby you just indicate where you want to go, and the map will direct you from where you are.