Clinton SELF-OWNS in Catastrophic Pro Bo Biddley / Anti Bernie Parody!

   Published Date: March 10, 2020
Sanders 2016 2020

Biden is flailing, it’s time to send in the cavalry!

trump scandal

Well, never one for staying out of the limelight, blonde haired blue eyed Goddess of War and highly prolific celebrity thinky-speaker Hillary ‘Honest Hillary’ Rodham Clinton has now done a stunning Bo Diddley parody that is sure to end all doubt of the non-existent truth that Bernie truly is, again, the least electable and least qualified candidate in America.

The following is brought to you courtesy of the chief architect of the Libyan war, one of America’s most resounding foreign policy successes in history.

No small statement!

(Hut 2, 3, 4, hut 2, 3, 4, hut 2, 3, 4, hut, 2, 3, 4)

Think he wanna go down to Moscow (Hut 2, 3, 4)

Think he wanna go own the DNC (Hut 2, 3, 4)

He just wanna see Mr Putin (Hut 2, 3, 4)

Wanna see him in secret all by himself (Hut 2, 3, 4)

Well hey, Mr Putin! (Hey, Putin!)

Hey, Mr Putin! (Hey, Putin!)

Hey, Mr Putin! (Hey, Putin!)

Hey, Mr Putin! (Hey, Putin!)

Bernie don’t believe we should make big business free (Hut 2, 3, 4)

If he did he’d be neoliberal just like me! (Hut 2, 3, 4)

My good friend Wall Street can’t do it by his self (Hut 2, 3, 4)

Stop your dumb agenda, join me and give a little help! (Hut 2, 3, 4)

We as Americans we just needa understand (Hut 2, 3, 4)

We gotta drop uranium in every foreign land (Hut 2, 3, 4)

We gotta fight hard against forced births (Hut 2, 3, 4)

Too many Arab kids gonna make our dollars hurt!

Hey

Hey, Mr Putin! (Hey, Putin!)

Hey, Mr Putin! (Hey, Putin!)

Hey, Mr Putin! (Hey, Putin!)

Hey, Mr Putin! (Hey, Putin!)

My bro Joe Biden gonna causa bitta fuss! (Hut 2, 3, 4)

Bald-headed Putin baby we gonna mess him up! (Hut 2, 3, 4)

We as Americans we gotta understand (Hut 2, 3, 4)

Universal healthcare will destroy our land (Hut 2, 3, 4)

Taxes on the RICH? HUP! Red alert! (Hut 2, 3, 4)

Step the f**k back Bernie, or someone’s gettin’ hurt! (Hut 2, 3, 4)

Think we wanna go see Bernie (Hut 2, 3, 4)

Think I wanna go see Tulsi (Hut 2, 3, 4)

We wanna just go see them ‘n’ Putin (Hut 2, 3, 4)

I gonna track ‘me just by myself! (Hut 2, 3, 4)

Hut, 2, 3, 4, yeah! (Drill chatter)

Get in line there Samoan!

Wall Street have mercy!

Get inline and turn RIGHT!

Momma Hillary can’t help you now!

Me Hilly ain’t got no home, EVERYWHERE IS MINE!

Pathological misogynists and Nazis across the globe are already making entirely unwarranted criticisms of Ms Clinton’s undeniable stage prowess.

Then again, I guess she’s kinda used to it already…

