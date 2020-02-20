 Posted in Top Stories

“Shifty Xi” Jinping Caught With Pants Down in Edgy ‘The Clash’ Cover!

   Published Date: February 20, 2020
Red China

He’s the Schmo with the bros!

But he ain’t the Worker’s Messiah, he’s just a very naughty…

Something or other.

Shifty Xi is a master of propaganda, so let’s watch him retrieve his flagging regime with this edgy song parody!

Ooh mah dodgy Chairman mah dodgy Chairman
When you gonna give me some Fresh Corona?
Ooh cover-up fun, man dem Commies won!
Loving all the Marxist propaganda MYYYYY Corona
Never gonna stop, world laps it up!
Such a dirty Xi. Always going down on mah CCP
For the woker kind. My my my Shanghai woooooo!
Gotta love the Chairman cos MYYYYY CORONA!

I was going to make this parody a little better, but I think I’m already a prime organ donor now, so maybe I’d better quit while I’m behind. I’m kinda nice like that!

Don’t worry, we’ve got a much better Corona song tomorrow… More details soon! Keep an eye on our Facebook page, and don’t forget to favorite the site in yer browser! 😉

Oh and…

Never mind, shifty baby! At least you ain’t like THIS guy! LULZ! xx

EDITOR’S PICK:

MORE NASTY PARODIES FROM GLOSSY NEWS SATIRE!

Brexit Disco Classic! Theresa May Little Mix Parody: S/O 2 Mein Ex!
Frank Turner Parody: Cameron Fucked The Pigs!
Tupac Parody! California Liberal (An Ode to White Liberal Guilt)
Bojo BOMBS with Wurzels Parody! Click Here to See What He Sang!
Billy Bragg & Boris: Latest Song Parody Unites the Right & Left!

Author: Wallace Runnymede

Wallace is the editor of Brian K. White's epic website, Glossy News! Email him with your content at wallacerunnymede#gmail.com (Should be @, not #!) Or if you'd like me to help you tease out some ideas that you can't quite put into concrete form, I'd love to have some dialogue with you! Catch me on Patreon too, or better still, help out our great writers on the official Glossy News Patreon (see the bottom of the homepage!) Don't forget to favourite Glossy News in your browser, and like us on Facebook too! And last but VERY MUCH not the least of all... Share, share, SHARE! Thanks so much for taking the time to check out our awesome site!