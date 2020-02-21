Roll Over Chairman! Corona Virus Parody #2!

Yesterday’s Shitty Xi Parody, oh sorry, SHIFTY XI parody, went down like a bomb!

…

Er sorry, like a tinder-dry Tenga egg!

Ah well, never mind!

Here’s something a bit more juicy, salty, and…

Some would say TOXIC.

🎶 Should’ve worn a mask.

Didn’t ask,

Breathed the virus in.

Now I’m quarantined:

It’s MY CORONA!! Feeling pretty ill.

Not a pill

That can slow down how

My breathing’s stopping now:

It’s MY CORONA!! 🎶

MORE FAR LEFT / FAR LEFT MAYHEM:

Everyone has the right to an opinion on ecology, that’s what 1A is all about!

Jezza loving the hard stuff!

Fascists are trigging out to hear Hitler wasn’t WHITE! He was German, not English!

Finally-finally, Maoists be punchin’! 😉

But… Who are their main targets???? 🙂



