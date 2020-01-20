 Posted in Top Stories

What’s Next on Glossy News?

   Published Date: January 20, 2020
Funny

We’re always bringing you some of the funniest and most thought-provoking satire and comedy out there!

But what’s next on Glossy News Satire?

Mark Wilt, who recently featured in our top 10 most-read stories of 2019, attends to all our private health needs by directing us to some compassionate healthcare dudes who are very generous with their time, but maybe less generous and more… is the word stingy? With other things…

Your Heart Needs an Overhaul But You Don’t Want Your Pockets Picked? Check This Out!

So healthcare, as always, remains a BIG topic in the USA, as elsewhere in the world.

Rafiq Ebrahim, who got his first story here recently, will be posting more too. Plus our talented writer and cartoonist, Up Chuck.

And is that all?

Not necessarily!

We’ll see. 😉

Follow us here and here.

Author: Wallace Runnymede

Wallace is the editor of Brian K. White's epic website, Glossy News! Email him with your content at wallacerunnymede#gmail.com (Should be @, not #!) Or if you'd like me to help you tease out some ideas that you can't quite put into concrete form, I'd love to have some dialogue with you! Catch me on Patreon too, or better still, help out our great writers on the official Glossy News Patreon (see the bottom of the homepage!) Don't forget to favourite Glossy News in your browser, and like us on Facebook too! And last but VERY MUCH not the least of all... Share, share, SHARE! Thanks so much for taking the time to check out our awesome site!