EXCLUSIVE SPOILER! The Ending of the Final Star Wars Movie

JUST BECAUSE I AM A MEAN, HORRIBLE PERSON I WILL HEREBY GIVE AWAY THE ENDING OF THE NEW STAR WARS MOVIE JUST TO BE A JERK. I KNOW THAT YOU WON’T BE ABLE TO RESIST READING IT!!! BHWAAAAH, HAA, HAA, HAAAAAAA!!!

The ending is this: Luke Sky Walker wakes up and he is back in his bed at his Uncle Ben’s farm in the desert on Tatooine.

He has just had the most incredible nightmare.

It seems that all nine episodes of the Star Wars series were just a bad dream.

He ends up becoming a Bantha herder and never leaving the planet.

George Lucas ends up suing Disney over this cheap, cut rate ending to his series………