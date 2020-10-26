Trump’s Next Job: Transitioning from Current POTUS GIG

Assuming he hasn’t started a Civil War and isn’t in jail, ex-President Trump, with money owed to God knows whom, might be looking for another job next year. Here are a few suggestions:
- Putin’s Pool Boy
- Dietician — Dr. Conley’s “Not Obese Clinic”
- Colin Kaepernick Fan Club President
- EYE Mask Distributor
- Ambassador to North Korea
- Mar-a-Lago in the DMZ: Planner
- California Forest Leaf Raker
- Proud Boy Agitator
- KKK Fitted Sheet Producer
- Excavator to Find the Deep State
- Family Counselor / Debate Coach
- Puerto Rican Tourist Board Chair
- Charlottesville Community Organizer
- SNL News Anchor with Hillary Clinton
- Supreme Court Originalism Expert
- Cage Fight, Cockfighting Impresario
- Red State Voter Verification Official
- Small Cage Salesman
- Edifice Wrecks Wall Construction
- Regeneron Stem-Cell Spokesman
- Sharpie Hurricane Weatherman
- Fossil Fuel Gas Station Attendant
- Barr-None Document Redactor
- Ammunition Carrier for NRA President
- John Daly Pro-Am Golf Partner
- Safe, Large Event Organizer
- Military Recruiter: Loser to Loser
- Cut-Rate Tax Advisor for the 1%
- Science Dept. Chair — Trump University II
- Saudi, Russian, Ukraine Cruise Director
- Clinical Trial Test Subject
- Greenland Real Estate Salesperson
- Mask-less Uber Driver
- Clorox Anti-Covid-19 Elixir Promoter
- Author: Bonds, Sosa, McGwire and Me on ‘Roids
- Corporate “Fire ‘em” Termination Assistant
- Government Ethics Counselor
- Silicon Valley Gadfly
- El Tri Mexican Football Cheerleader
- Experienced Bankruptcy Judge
- N.B.A. Analyst Wearing B.LM. T-Shirt
- Fox Friend with Fox Babe Melania
- Stormy Daniels’ Pubic Publicist
- Miss Universe Fake Boobs Investigator
- Marriage Counselor
- Bible Salesman
- Grand Marshall: Anti-Gay Pride Parades
- QAnon Stringer/Blogger
- TV Host: Conspiracies ‘R Us
- Vaccine Test Subject
- Pinocchio
- Confederate Monument Restorer
- Abe Lincoln Impressionist