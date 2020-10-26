 Posted in Entertainment, Politics, Top Stories

Trump’s Next Job: Transitioning from Current POTUS GIG

Assuming he hasn’t started a Civil War and isn’t in jail, ex-President Trump, with money owed to God knows whom, might be looking for another job next year. Here are a few suggestions:

  • Putin’s Pool Boy
  • Dietician — Dr. Conley’s “Not Obese Clinic”
  • Colin Kaepernick Fan Club President
  • EYE Mask Distributor
  • Ambassador to North Korea
  • Mar-a-Lago in the DMZ: Planner
  • California Forest Leaf Raker
  • Proud Boy Agitator
  • KKK Fitted Sheet Producer
  • Excavator to Find the Deep State
  • Family Counselor / Debate Coach
  • Puerto Rican Tourist Board Chair
  • Charlottesville Community Organizer
  • SNL News Anchor with Hillary Clinton
  • Supreme Court Originalism Expert
  • Cage Fight, Cockfighting Impresario  
  • Red State Voter Verification Official
  • Small Cage Salesman
  • Edifice Wrecks Wall Construction
  • Regeneron Stem-Cell Spokesman
  • Sharpie Hurricane Weatherman
  • Fossil Fuel Gas Station Attendant
  • Barr-None Document Redactor
  • Ammunition Carrier for NRA President
  • John Daly Pro-Am Golf Partner
  • Safe, Large Event Organizer
  • Military Recruiter: Loser to Loser
  • Cut-Rate Tax Advisor for the 1%
  • Science Dept. Chair — Trump University II
  • Saudi, Russian, Ukraine Cruise Director
  • Clinical Trial Test Subject
  • Greenland Real Estate Salesperson
  • Mask-less Uber Driver
  • Clorox Anti-Covid-19 Elixir Promoter
  • Author: Bonds, Sosa, McGwire and Me on ‘Roids
  • Corporate “Fire ‘em” Termination Assistant
  • Government Ethics Counselor
  • Silicon Valley Gadfly
  • El Tri Mexican Football Cheerleader
  • Experienced Bankruptcy Judge
  • N.B.A. Analyst Wearing B.LM. T-Shirt
  • Fox Friend with Fox Babe Melania
  • Stormy Daniels’ Pubic Publicist
  • Miss Universe Fake Boobs Investigator
  • Marriage Counselor
  • Bible Salesman
  • Grand Marshall: Anti-Gay Pride Parades
  • QAnon Stringer/Blogger
  • TV Host: Conspiracies ‘R Us
  • Vaccine Test Subject
  • Pinocchio
  • Confederate Monument Restorer
  • Abe Lincoln Impressionist

Author: Ken Hogarty

