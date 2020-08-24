PARDON ME! Trump’s Notes: Short and Long Lists (Along with Wishful List) of People to Pardon

Trying to court women, President Trump just pardoned Susan B. Anthony. He also has pardoned heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson. But, if you think the only women and African-Americans he cares about are long dead, he also pardoned Kim Kardashian’s friend Alice Marie Johnson, in jail on a drug charge.

Here’s his working list in this context, otherwise directed to political allies, FOX or other conservative media crony recommendations, celebrities, or Republicans.

Done

Roger Stone [“Advisor: Great Guy”]; Joe Arpaio [“Sheriff: Great Guy”]; Michael Milken [“Junk Bond King: Great Guy”]; “Scooter” Libby [“Could anybody named Scooter be dangerous?”]; Eddie DeBartolo, Jr. [“Maybe get votes from SF whack jobs”]; Bernard Kerik [“Rudy’s buddy; NY Police Commish”]; Army/Navy personnel Behenna, Golsteyn, Saucier, and Lorance [“What war crimes?”]; et al.

Short List

Paul Manafort [Ex-Campaign Chair: “Fake News and Liberal Conspiracy Victim”] Michael Flynn [“Brief NSA Advisor: Great Guy, though I had to do an Apprentice on him”] Other Campaign Workers, Favorable Advisors, Cabinet Members, Staffers and Lawyers Navy Seals/ Army Rangers engaged in the good fight for America

Long List & Coming Attractions

The eight judges, from John Pickering in 1803 to Thomas Porteous in 2010, impeached by the House [“I feel their pain; West Hughes Humphreys was convicted for supporting the Confederacy, though I’m sure acting on his good conscience”] Spiro Agnew [“Misjudged”] Watergate and Iran/Contra teams not already pardoned [“Water under the bridge”] A Republican tainted by Me-Too allegations that some court (9th Circuit?) accepted [“Me Too”] Richard B. Spencer, Jared Taylor, Peter Brimelow, David Duke and other Alt-right adherents needing pardoning [“Misunderstood”] Aryan Brotherhood, Unite the Right, or Identity Evropa leaders and followers convicted of pseudo crimes by Obama judges [“The real issue is exercising right to free speech”]

Wishful List & More Celebrities