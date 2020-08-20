Do you dare to spin the reels with these energetic Slots?

These days, Slot machines online are the new normal, an accepted part of our daily lives, but this wasn’t always the case. Imagine having to drag your lazy behind all the way down to your local brick-and-mortar venue to play Slots?! That’s just so last year!

Below we have gathered some of our top recommendations for the strongest Slots in the game, read on to find out more.

Bonus Train Bandits

If you’re a fan of the Wild West, and love the thrill of a classic standoff, then this might just be the perfect slot for you. With this game you become part of a group of bandits, plotting your next audacious robbery from an unsuspecting speeding train.

The symbols play a big part in this game, dishing out multiple mouth-watering bounties to those who earn them. The old steam train figure plays the part of the scatter in this game, helping you to unlock some of the main bonus features along the way. A skeleton who dons a jaunty cowboy hat acts as the wild symbol for this slot, paying out up to 500x your original bet. The bandit with a fistful of playing cards holds an admirable worth of 300 coins to give out, whilst, if you’re lucky enough to roll in five of the fearless outlaw icons, who is seen clutching sticks of dynamite, then 250x your bet could be coming your way. A similar 200x your wager is dished out for the female crook landing on relevant paylines within the slot. The rest of the space on the reels will be filled with symbols such as a pair of guns, a cattle skull and a large box of dynamite, as well as many more rooting-tooting lesser-valued icons.

The bonus train will steam along the top of the reels, holding a wide array of attractive prizes within its carriages. When the steam train scatter appears on the reels, you will be rewarded with the contents of the carriage directly above it. If the carriage has crossed guns emblazoned on it then prepare yourself for even more action, as the Revolver Wilds feature will now let the gang shoot up the reels to reveal mystery wild cards! With the Super Spins feature, a symbol is securely locked into place whilst the re-spins play out. The running train can also give you free games that include the promise of increasing multipliers that stick around until you grab five wins!

Gladiator Jackpot

Based on the Hollywood blockbuster classic, this slot embodies the theatre of conflict and rough edge of Russel Crowe’s protagonist. So, you are sure to find yourself fighting for the serious prizes that are up for grabs in this slot.

There is a progressive jackpot which is guaranteed to top the £500,000 mark to reel you into this game, as well as two bonus rounds and a required wager of just £0.01! You will also need to decide on, and adjust, the number of paylines that you wish to include in your overall bet. With a maximum coin size of £50, if you fancy yourself as a bit of a high roller, you could find yourself spinning with as much as £1,250 leaving your pocket.

If you manage to match three or more symbols at a time then the Gladiator Jackpot will start showering you with gifts to boost your bounty. These symbols will come in many forms, from classic card symbols to characters from well-loved movies such as Jaba, Lucilla and Commodus – you’ll stand the chance of winning as much as 5,000x your line bet with some of these fella’s fixed prizes. Roll in three helmets on reels two, three and four and you will rise as the greatest gladiator to walk the planet – from this, you will also be granted entry into the jackpot game where nine helmets will have the power to unlock a progressive jackpot, and with it, the big bucks!