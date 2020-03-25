You guys probably wonder – how long will this plague last? Well, apparently, very long. But according to President Trump at least the quarantine will be over! So, you could be back on work with the virus everywhere in no time, YAY! Anyway, now that we’re home there’s not much to do. Even though Donald doesn’t have his Plaza casino anymore, his friends are surely hurt by the restrictions and the virus itself.

Truly, we are more than happy to see that there are more and more online casino reviews for people from different countries. That way, those greedy and money powered machines called land-based casinos will not operate and won’t be a part of spreading the Coronavirus.

Those online casinos are really fun actually, there are no good-looking ladies and nice free drinks. You can be in your PJ and spin the wheel while eating your lays. That way, you can run out whenever you want – without anything try to lure you back in or keep you inside. We believe that if President Trump wasn’t the president – he surely would open his own online casino company – and probably would lose that one too somehow.

Trump believes that this is only a health case – not related to economics at all. Maybe you can come down of your Mount Olympus and look your citizens in the eyes and say the same thing? That is definitely one of the reasons why President Trump gets such a low rating for the way he handles the current crisis.

If he believes that it will be over by Easter, he is surely wrong. A lot of experts around the world believe that the situation is only going to escalate and get worse. Now, they’ve found out that the virus can stay alive up to 17 days on surfaces. Yay! So, the store I visited 2 weeks after a sick person was in it – is still a potential danger? Sure, it will be over by Easter!

Now in a more serious tone. Dear readers, please do your best to stay safe and stay away from sick people and do your best to keep your elderly alive and healthy. Avoid those stupid Coronavirus parties where people cough and laugh like degenerates. We can promise you that – it’s not cool and it surely isn’t helping the society and economy to heal.

