Corona Madness Round Up (Cos We Ain’t Had Enough Reality Satire!)

“Shit” 4 Brains Apocalypse!

First of all, we’ll start off with the biggest (and scarcest) arsewipes in the world…

HOARDERs!

I mean like WTF normies?!

Man up normies an’ wipe yer damn arse yerself!

Anyone else notice that when you spell hoarder backwards, you normally get ar$ewipes? There’s some real poetic justice there!

Anyone else notice that when you spell #hoarders backwards, you normally get ar$ewipes? There's some real poetic justice there! #TheMoreYouKnow Posted by Glossy News on Thursday, March 19, 2020

I said that from looking at the UK here, but the US and no doubt other countries are having similar woes, huh?!

My verdict, for what little it is worth…

Spaffer Johnson is worried about taking the flak for ordering all the pubs to close.

And now he’s taking even bigger flak for ‘gently advising them’ in a non legally binding manner, which is only going to line the pockets of the insurance companies.

The Boy Wonder of Eton finally loses his mojo…

At the cost of quite possibly wiping out most of our carefully cultivated pub and bar industry.

Now that really is a disaster not to be sniffed BEFORE!

If Alex QUACKS like a F**K UP…

Oh, well lookie here! Look who it is! Ever notice how people with all these silly “magic” Corona cures never give it away for free? They always sell or patent their wares… What’s going on… It’s almost as if…

#RealitySatire #CoronaVirus #QuackScienceEver notice how people with all these silly "magic" Corona cures never give it… Posted by Glossy News on Thursday, March 19, 2020

If you’ve seen any other real life Corona Virus madness, message our Facebook inbox here!

In the meantime, stay safe and isolate!

Wallace and all our friends