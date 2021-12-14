On The First Day of Christmas — Lyrics for Our Time: Stuff This in Your Stocking, My Rightist Love!

On the first day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me
A “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.
On the second day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me
Two Shredded Masks
And a “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.
On the third day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me
Three “Science Sucks” Signs
Two Shredded Masks
And a “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.
On the fourth day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me
Four Bump-Stock Arms
Three “Science Sucks” Signs
Two Shredded Masks
And a “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.
On the fifth day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me
Five Trump Statues
Four Bump-Stock Arms
Three “Science Sucks” Signs
Two Shredded Masks
And a “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.
On the sixth day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me
Six Dems a-Whining
Five Trump Statues
Four Bump-Stock Arms
Three “Science Sucks” Signs
Two Shredded Masks
And a “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.
On the seventh day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me
Seven Blacks Un-Voting
Six Dems a-Whining
Five Trump Statues
Four Bump-Stock Arms
Three “Science Sucks” Signs
Two Shredded Masks
And a “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.
On the eighth day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me
Eight Maids a-Kneeling
Seven Blacks Un-Voting
Six Dems a-Whining
Five Trump Statues
Four Bump-Stock Arms
Three “Science Sucks” Signs
Two shredded masks
And a “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.
On the ninth day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me
Nine Migrant Jailings
Eight Maids a-Kneeling
Seven Blacks Un-Voting
Six Dems a-Whining
Five Trump Statues
Four Bump-Stock Arms
Three “Science Sucks” Signs
Two shredded masks
And a “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.
On the tenth day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me
Ten Nazis a-Storming
Nine Migrant Jailings
Eight Maids a-Kneeling
Seven Blacks Un-Voting
Six Dems a-Whining
Five Trump Statues
Four Bump-Stock Arms
Three “Science Sucks” Signs
Two shredded masks
And a “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.
On the eleventh day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me
Eleven Fox Talking Heads
Ten Nazis a-Storming
Nine Migrant Jailings
Eight Maids a-Kneeling
Seven Blacks Un-Voting
Six Dems a-Whining
Five Trump Statues
Four Bump-Stock Arms
Three “Science Sucks” Signs
Two shredded masks
And a “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.
On the Twelfth Day of Christmas, I Sent my Rightist Love
Eleven Presents Above
Ten Detained Stormers
Nine Migrant Neighbors
Eight Maids Me-Tooing
Seven Blacks a-Voting
Six Dems a-Grinning
Five Trumpers Jailed
Four NRA Suits Failed
Three Climate Change Blogs
Two Long-Lasting Masks
And a COVID Case to Warn of.
HO! HO! HO!