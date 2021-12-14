On The First Day of Christmas — Lyrics for Our Time: Stuff This in Your Stocking, My Rightist Love!

On the first day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me

A “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.

On the second day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me

Two Shredded Masks

And a “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.

On the third day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me

Three “Science Sucks” Signs

Two Shredded Masks

And a “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.

On the fourth day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me

Four Bump-Stock Arms

Three “Science Sucks” Signs

Two Shredded Masks

And a “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.

On the fifth day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me

Five Trump Statues

Four Bump-Stock Arms

Three “Science Sucks” Signs

Two Shredded Masks

And a “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.

On the sixth day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me

Six Dems a-Whining

Five Trump Statues

Four Bump-Stock Arms

Three “Science Sucks” Signs

Two Shredded Masks

And a “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.

On the seventh day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me

Seven Blacks Un-Voting

Six Dems a-Whining

Five Trump Statues

Four Bump-Stock Arms

Three “Science Sucks” Signs

Two Shredded Masks

And a “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.

On the eighth day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me

Eight Maids a-Kneeling

Seven Blacks Un-Voting

Six Dems a-Whining

Five Trump Statues

Four Bump-Stock Arms

Three “Science Sucks” Signs

Two shredded masks

And a “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.

On the ninth day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me

Nine Migrant Jailings

Eight Maids a-Kneeling

Seven Blacks Un-Voting

Six Dems a-Whining

Five Trump Statues

Four Bump-Stock Arms

Three “Science Sucks” Signs

Two shredded masks

And a “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.

On the tenth day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me

Ten Nazis a-Storming

Nine Migrant Jailings

Eight Maids a-Kneeling

Seven Blacks Un-Voting

Six Dems a-Whining

Five Trump Statues

Four Bump-Stock Arms

Three “Science Sucks” Signs

Two shredded masks

And a “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.

On the eleventh day of Christmas, my rightist love sent me

Eleven Fox Talking Heads

Ten Nazis a-Storming

Nine Migrant Jailings

Eight Maids a-Kneeling

Seven Blacks Un-Voting

Six Dems a-Whining

Five Trump Statues

Four Bump-Stock Arms

Three “Science Sucks” Signs

Two shredded masks

And a “Live Free” Anti-Vaxx Tee.

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas, I Sent my Rightist Love

Eleven Presents Above

Ten Detained Stormers

Nine Migrant Neighbors

Eight Maids Me-Tooing

Seven Blacks a-Voting

Six Dems a-Grinning

Five Trumpers Jailed

Four NRA Suits Failed

Three Climate Change Blogs

Two Long-Lasting Masks

And a COVID Case to Warn of.

HO! HO! HO!