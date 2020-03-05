Famous Americans Who Colluded with the Russians & the Price They Paid!

Robert Hanssen
In a Supermax prison in solitary for the rest of his life for selling U.S. classified documents to the Russians. His is considered to be one of the worst breaches of U.S. intelligence ever.
Federal Bureau of Investigation. The source gives no specific photo credit. / Public domain
Ronald Pelton
Sold American secrets to the Reds because of financial difficulties. Sentenced to three concurrent life sentences.
NSA / Public domain
Harold James Nicholson
Former high level and trusted CIA employee who was recruited by the Soviet Intelligence officers. Sentenced to 23 years in a Supermax Prison.
Central Intelligence Agency, undated, uncredited / Public domain
Aldrich Ames
One of the most famous double agent cases in U.S. history Caused the death of at least 10 CIA operatives due to his spying. Life imprisonment.
staff, Federal Bureau of Investigation / Public domain
John Anthony Walker
Life sentence for supplying vital code cards to the Soviets. Died in prison
US Government / Public domain
Ethel and Julius Rosenberg
Fried like Freedom Fries for selling nuclear secrets to the Russians.
Roger Higgins, photographer from “New York World-Telegram and the Sun” / Public domain
Donald J. Trump
Becomes President of the United States.
Shealah Craighead / Public domain