Famous Americans Who Colluded with the Russians & the Price They Paid!

Robert Hanssen

In a Supermax prison in solitary for the rest of his life for selling U.S. classified documents to the Russians. His is considered to be one of the worst breaches of U.S. intelligence ever.

Federal Bureau of Investigation. The source gives no specific photo credit. / Public domain

Ronald Pelton

Sold American secrets to the Reds because of financial difficulties. Sentenced to three concurrent life sentences.

NSA / Public domain

Harold James Nicholson

Former high level and trusted CIA employee who was recruited by the Soviet Intelligence officers. Sentenced to 23 years in a Supermax Prison.

Central Intelligence Agency, undated, uncredited / Public domain

Aldrich Ames

One of the most famous double agent cases in U.S. history Caused the death of at least 10 CIA operatives due to his spying. Life imprisonment.

staff, Federal Bureau of Investigation / Public domain

John Anthony Walker

Life sentence for supplying vital code cards to the Soviets. Died in prison

US Government / Public domain

Ethel and Julius Rosenberg

Fried like Freedom Fries for selling nuclear secrets to the Russians.

Roger Higgins, photographer from “New York World-Telegram and the Sun” / Public domain

Donald J. Trump

Becomes President of the United States.

Official portrait of President Donald J. Trump, Friday, October 6, 2017. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

Shealah Craighead / Public domain