How a Day Goes by in the Eyes of a BPO Agent

The business process outsourcing (BPO) industry has given many people work with pay that is decent that they otherwise would not receive in other jobs locally. In the Philippines, customer service outsourcing is still going strong. More than 1.2 million people are employed in BPO offices. This is a great help to the country’s economy.

You may be one of those who work under the BPO industry. Life can be a grind, but as long as you stay positive and are aware of your purpose, things will be okay. For those of you who are not part of this industry or aspire to be in the future, you might be curious as to how they spend their day. Here is a glimpse into their daily lives:



First Order of the Day

Most of the companies supported by BPO agents come from the United States. As such, the time difference is vast, so they have to adjust to it. This means that they start their shifts in the evening. Waking time would be from the late afternoon to early evening. For those who are having trouble adjusting to this schedule, give yourselves time. You will eventually get used to it.

Try to make the rooms you sleep in darker and their temperatures colder. While you may need to invest in an air-conditioning unit if you do not have one yet, it would be for your own good. Getting enough sleep is crucial to getting your energy so that you can be alert during your shift.



Wardrobe

There are companies with dress codes that are not too strict. Most of the interaction is done over the phone, so many employees can just get by with their shirts, jeans, and sneakers. But sometimes when clients are in the country, there could be a directive to ask everyone to dress up. All in all, the comfort level of the employee is of paramount concern. As long as they function well and feel comfortable in their clothes, dressing casual is no issue.

Another common sight is agents wearing jackets. The centralized air conditioning of some buildings can be very cold. So for those who are not able to stand it, they would need an extra layer of clothing to combat the low temperature. Some even continue wearing them during the day to protect themselves from the sun. That would be okay when you get out around 6 or 7 AM, but beyond that, you could be pushing it. This is a tropical country, so it can get hot quickly during the day.



Going to Work



The good thing about having to work at night is that you are going against traffic. When everyone else is on the road rushing to go back home, you are on the other lane with considerably fewer vehicles. For those whose shifts start very late, taking the cab or using a ride-hailing app is a must. It does cost more, but it’s better to stay safe from street crimes.



During the Shift

The environment of a BPO office encourages interaction with your teammates. You would spend most of your day here manning the phones. So to alleviate boredom, you need to sneak in small chats or interactions with your seatmates. Break time is valued, as this is the time to relax and have more engaging conversations. This is the time when you can meet people outside your team.

Wrapping Up

As the shift ends, you say your quick goodbyes to everyone, with your mind ready to tackle your next shift. You can make some detour with your friends or teammates to nearby eateries for a quick meal before you go home. Traveling is also an easy affair as you, again, go against the flow of traffic.

At first, it does feel weird to see yourself on your way home, eager to rest while you see other people around you just preparing to start their day. But you will get used to it eventually. Once home, you can finally take a breather. Rest up and prepare yourself for another workday.

There is immense value in being employed. This is how you get to pay your bills and provide for your family. Cheer up; there are a lot of people like you doing this every day. Always remember that there is a purpose to this all.