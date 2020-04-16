Bored at home during lockdown? Watch this FREE movie premiere on Sunday!

Have you heard about the big annoucement? The whipped and whirrled premiere of “Who Is Bobby Joe?” is in just three days!

It’s our first-ever finished movie, and we couldn’t be more proud of it unless it was somehow actually good. We make no warranties or guarantees, but we hope you’ll love watching it even a fraction as much as we loved making it.

And “sperleralert,” is how Bobby Joe pronounces Spoiler Alert, before announcing that it’s him, he’s Bobby Joe.

That answers fewer questions than it raises, but all will be answered in the movie this Sunday at 6:00pm Pacific Time right here.

He probably shouldn’t have given away the beginning, middle, and end like that, but… ooops.

Why’s he doing so many promos? Because he’s stuck at home being safe, as you can see by the safety mask.

He was in 7-11 the other day and a guy came in wearing a mask, and they all freaked out, but he assured them it was no big deal. He was just there to rob the place.

I think when this is all over we should make a new holiday to celebrate the truckers who have been keeping all the merchandise moving in these crazy days. We’ll set it for October 4th and we’ll call it the Big 10-4, good buddy.

Join the cast and other fans in the live chat during the premium in just three days.

So stay safe out there and in there in YouTube land and I can’t wait to see you Sunday.