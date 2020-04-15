Just FOUR DAYS until our first-ever movie premiere!

Join us on our YouTube exclusive Live Event on April 19th at 6pm Pacific Time as we debut our first ever movie to the world. All you folks stuck at home hungry for something fun and unique to stay entertained get this rare turdblossom, which I’ve been assured is actually a positive thing.

Bobby Joe is one of the most memorable documentary voices of this, or really any generations. He’s seldom right, he’s never PC. and he’s always good for a laugh, even when it’s at his expense.

Join in the fun! There will be giveaways if we break 1,000 viewers. But either way you CAN be among the first humans alive OR dead to see this amazing collection of absurd, never before seen footage.

And yes, the thumbnail is an actual screen grab from the movie… crazy, I know.

Check out the trailer here, and sign up to watch the full movie live when it premieres on Sunday.