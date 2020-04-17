Two mere days until our movie premieres FREE via YouTube Live Event

Happy weekend eve, though I guess every day feels like that now… Oh right, the announcement!

That’s a quality graphic. Couldn’t have just done another take? Okay!

Two more days until the big movie premiere you guys!

Yep, two days, this is… okay.

If you’ve been as busy staying bored as I have, you also finished off all of the internet’s… um, grown up stuff.

What else you gonna watch? How about the free YouTube Live Event of “Who is Bobby Joe?”

It’s a documentary about a crazy hick, with not one single mention of that bootch Carole Baskin. Also no tigers, but it’s still plenty messed up.

Until Sunday you can take some time to get to know your family, like I have. My wife is pretty interesting. Dog person. Makes jewelry. She seems nice, I dunno.

And remember, if we get to 1,000 viewers on the channel at once, which I assure you we ain’t gonna, there will be a giveaway.

So I’ll see you guys Sunday night at 6:00pm Pacific. Follow this link up here if it shows up, or check the description.

Check out the fun, funny promo video below, and sign up to watch the full movie live when it premieres on Sunday.

Be safe… I love you.