Alternative Valentine’s Day Odes from Trimjay (ED: NSFW!)

ED: Welcome, Trimjay! This is his first post.

Not for the easily offended… I mean like, jussayin.

I’m single this year…

Roses are beautiful,

Often they’re red.

But you’re fat and ugly

And I wish you were dead.

Roses are red

But she’s got hayfever.

She’s an ungrateful bitch

So tomorrow I’ll leave her.

Roses are red,

She’s quite a size.

“I’m sorry to ask, love,

Did you eat ALL the pies?”

Roses are red,

They’re covered in pricks.

Like your recent bukkake

When you sucked all those dicks.

Roses are red.

She is my mother.

World-class inbreeding

When she’s also my brother.

Roses are red.

A quick word of caution:

Today’s not a good time

To suggest an abortion.

Roses are red,

I’m fucking your sister

Because, unlike you,

That slut lets me fist her.

Roses are red,

But a major league rip-off,

So this evening your job’s to try

Sucking my dick off.

Roses are red,

She loved the surprise.

Wait til she finds out

About my STI’s.

Roses are red.

I got these for free.

From the grave of a child

Who died recently.