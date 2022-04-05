Heavyweight Chris Rock/Will Smith Oscar Bout: 30 Other Potential Blockbuster Hollywood Ring Meetings

— Javier Bardem vs. Nicole Kidman
[The Ricardos really go at it]
— Martin Sheen vs. Ronald Reagan
[The liberal and conservative both played Presidents]
— Brad Pitt vs. Billy Bob Thornton
[A JOLIE match for the heart of Angelina]
— Chris Evans vs. Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson
[Captain America clashes with G.I. Joe: real political opposites]
— Debbie Reynolds vs. Liz Taylor
[Would Eddie Fisher really be worth it?]
— Popeye vs. Bluto
[Impressing Olive Oyl will also earn the spinach in this bout]
— Daniel Radcliffe vs. Ralph Fiennes
[A rematch: Harry Potter opposing Lord Voldemort]
— Hilary Swank vs. Sylvester Stallone
[Top of the Card: The Million Dollar Baby against Rocky]
— Jack Nicholson vs. Michael Keaton OR
— Heath Ledger vs. Christian Bale
[The Joker vies with Batman]
— Roadrunner vs. Wile E. Coyote
[Classic matchup between speed and guile]
— Frank Sinatra vs. Ernest Borgnine
[Well, they fought in From Here to Eternity]
— Katie Holmes vs. Nicole Kidman
[Would both be CRUISEN for a bruising?]
— King Kong vs. Godzilla
[The GOAT of heavyweight battles?]
— Clint Eastwood vs. Leslie Nielsen
[Harry “Make my day” Callahan aims at the naked gunner]
— John Wayne vs. Jane Fonda
[For right and left, Davy Crockett against Hanoi Jane would be fun]
— Charlton Heston vs. Julianne Moore
[Mr. N.R.A. will gun for anti-weapon supporter]
— Leonardo DiCaprio vs. Daniel Day-Lewis
[Bloody, like their Gangs of New York Brawls]
— Andy Davis vs. Sid Phillips
[TOY STORY antagonists will go far beyond play]
— Mia Farrow vs. Ava Gardner
[Each will FRANKly “do it my way” to win]
— John Travolta vs. Nicholas Cage
[An eternal rivalry, initiated in their first Face/Off]
— — Robert Downey, Jr. vs. Michael Keaton
[Iron Man grapples with the Vulture]
— Debra Messing vs. Gwen Stefani
[Messing tweeted Stefani to quiet Trump supporter husband, Blake Shelton]
— Al Pacino vs. Robert De Niro
[Who will bring the HEAT in this Godfather sanctioned match?]
— Glinda vs. Miss Almira Gulch
[Which will win? The Good Witch or Wicked Witch of the West?]
— George Clooney vs. James Earl Jones
[Democrat / Republican grudge contest]
— Jesse Eisenberg [who played Mark Zuckerberg] vs. Al Gore [who played himself]
[Two combatants fight to determine who really invented the internet]
— Jesse Ventura vs. Arnold Schwarzenegger
[The Terminator matched with the Predator, Guv]
— Halle Berry vs. Anne Hathaway OR
— Lee Meriwether vs. Michelle Pfeiffer
[Holy Batman: Cat Fights for the Ages!]
— Sylvester vs. Tweety Bird
[You’d have to be Looney Tunes not to watch]
— Disney vs. Universal OR
— Warner Brothers vs. Fox
[Studio cage fights in which anything goes]