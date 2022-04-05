Heavyweight Chris Rock/Will Smith Oscar Bout: 30 Other Potential Blockbuster Hollywood Ring Meetings

— Javier Bardem vs. Nicole Kidman

[The Ricardos really go at it]

— Martin Sheen vs. Ronald Reagan

[The liberal and conservative both played Presidents]

— Brad Pitt vs. Billy Bob Thornton

[A JOLIE match for the heart of Angelina]

— Chris Evans vs. Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson

[Captain America clashes with G.I. Joe: real political opposites]

— Debbie Reynolds vs. Liz Taylor

[Would Eddie Fisher really be worth it?]

— Popeye vs. Bluto

[Impressing Olive Oyl will also earn the spinach in this bout]

— Daniel Radcliffe vs. Ralph Fiennes

[A rematch: Harry Potter opposing Lord Voldemort]

— Hilary Swank vs. Sylvester Stallone

[Top of the Card: The Million Dollar Baby against Rocky]

— Jack Nicholson vs. Michael Keaton OR

— Heath Ledger vs. Christian Bale

[The Joker vies with Batman]

— Roadrunner vs. Wile E. Coyote

[Classic matchup between speed and guile]

— Frank Sinatra vs. Ernest Borgnine

[Well, they fought in From Here to Eternity]

— Katie Holmes vs. Nicole Kidman

[Would both be CRUISEN for a bruising?]

— King Kong vs. Godzilla

[The GOAT of heavyweight battles?]

— Clint Eastwood vs. Leslie Nielsen

[Harry “Make my day” Callahan aims at the naked gunner]

— John Wayne vs. Jane Fonda

[For right and left, Davy Crockett against Hanoi Jane would be fun]

— Charlton Heston vs. Julianne Moore

[Mr. N.R.A. will gun for anti-weapon supporter]

— Leonardo DiCaprio vs. Daniel Day-Lewis

[Bloody, like their Gangs of New York Brawls]

— Andy Davis vs. Sid Phillips

[TOY STORY antagonists will go far beyond play]

— Mia Farrow vs. Ava Gardner

[Each will FRANKly “do it my way” to win]

— John Travolta vs. Nicholas Cage

[An eternal rivalry, initiated in their first Face/Off]

— — Robert Downey, Jr. vs. Michael Keaton

[Iron Man grapples with the Vulture]

— Debra Messing vs. Gwen Stefani

[Messing tweeted Stefani to quiet Trump supporter husband, Blake Shelton]

— Al Pacino vs. Robert De Niro

[Who will bring the HEAT in this Godfather sanctioned match?]

— Glinda vs. Miss Almira Gulch

[Which will win? The Good Witch or Wicked Witch of the West?]

— George Clooney vs. James Earl Jones

[Democrat / Republican grudge contest]

— Jesse Eisenberg [who played Mark Zuckerberg] vs. Al Gore [who played himself]

[Two combatants fight to determine who really invented the internet]

— Jesse Ventura vs. Arnold Schwarzenegger

[The Terminator matched with the Predator, Guv]

— Halle Berry vs. Anne Hathaway OR

— Lee Meriwether vs. Michelle Pfeiffer

[Holy Batman: Cat Fights for the Ages!]

— Sylvester vs. Tweety Bird

[You’d have to be Looney Tunes not to watch]

— Disney vs. Universal OR

— Warner Brothers vs. Fox

[Studio cage fights in which anything goes]