Trumpisms and Virusisms 8.0

226

Suggestion —

Instead of calling coronavirus

the “Chinese virus,”

let’s call it the “Trump virus”

or “Donny’s hoax.”

227

How to enforce social distancing —

add to the nation’s water supply

a chemical that induces

mild autism

so we have no desire to interact with other people.

228

Suggestion:

A new kind of legal partnership —

coronavirus marriage,

committed cohabitation for the duration.

229

Autism is a mutation

well-suited for a pandemic of this kind.

The autistic may be mankind’s best hope for

survival as a species.

Everyone else should mimic the social distancing

that comes naturally to them.

230

It is so reassuring to hear Trump say

that he is fabricating much-needed

medical supplies and equipment.

He is a master at fabrication.

231

Sucking

a life saver

e is

die perfect lieder

die unsong nero

wherever

e goes

e nos

and nose

snot

what e

non dis clothesed

with maga

zine

fold-out

quality

x pert

advice

from die Easter

playboy bunny.

may dis

go viral

with die greatest of e is.

232

Congress enacts coronavirus stimulus #53 —

$10K per person

to everyone who volunteers to die

at home

and self-cremate

(using home kit)

233

Product idea:

Perfumes designed to make you stink,

to promote social distancing.

234

Social distancing, the eleventh commandment —

Thou shalt not covid they neighbor.

235

Oh my darlin’ Quarantine.

Favorite dinner-for-one dish —

Stir crazy beef.

236

When he ran out of toilet paper

and couldn’t buy any,

he turned on cable

and selected paper view.

237

He was the perfect social distancing date.

Instead of flowers,

he brought toilet paper.

238

Of course Trump put Pence

in charge of the task force.

That was his normal function as virus president.

239

Etymology matters.

If the science were called epirepublicanology

instead of epidemiology,

Trump would trust it.

240

The oracle said

the plague was punishment for the sins

of the white man in the white house.

“Repaint! Repaint!

or the end is near!”

241

He would pray to the Lord,

but the Baron is his son,

and that would be inappropriate.

242

He was afraid to go to the grocery store

because of the spreading virus.

But he couldn’t fall asleep.

So he filled his shopping cart with bananas,

since he’d heard it’s easy to sleep on banana peels.

243

She kept a supply of MAGA hats,

and every time she heard Trump on TV,

she ran one thru her shredder.

She explained.

“His voice is grating,

without a shred of truth.”

244

The new normal —

now when a prophet proclaims

“The end is near!”

everyone cheers,

because we are afraid that it will never end.

245

Greeting card for coronavirus survivor:

Trump bet your life

and you won.

Congratulations.

Do you feel bettor now?

Or bitter?

246

While engaged in

tele-education

and tele-medicine,

don’t forget tell-a-story.

That’s sole food.

247

Easter thought —

Pontius Pilate washed his hands.

because he didn’t want to spread the coronavirus.

248

Meat processing plants?

It might be that not just close proximity promotes the spread,

and not the meat that they process,

but ventilation systems common in such plants.

(This is no joke).

249

Many college students are 19-year-old women.

If and when colleges reopens, be sure to maintain sex feet of distance.

Beware of coed-19.

250

How to get Trump to take coronovirus seriously —

keep statistics on how many of the deaths

are of people who voted for and against him.

251

When Trump graduated from con school,

he took the hypocritical oath.

252

Bad choice of words.

To Trump and his followers

a pandemic must be caused by Dems.

253

Likewise — academic, epidemic —

all fake news created by dems.

254

This will be known as the Post-Pandemic era PP

or pee pee

or piss poor.

255

Yesterday didn’t do well, but he passed.

Today is the president, and that’s hell.

Tomorrow will be the few tour,

an unexpected adventure.

256

Shortage of swabs slowing down testing?

Call in the Navy.

They must have millions.

Don’t they swab the decks?

257

New franchise joining the ranks of Toys-R-Us and Kids-R-Us —

Vir-Us.

Where you can buy all your masks, gloves, and other PPE.

258

Ventilators?

What about ventilation systems?

Those could be how the virus spreads so rapidly in ships, nursing homes, and factories.

259

New reality TV show —

Strangers meet virtually and have to decide if they want to meet flesh-to-flesh,

despite the coronavirus risk.

You Bet Your Life.

260

She always had a positive attitude,

until she got a positive test result.

261

Me, myself, and I are having a great time sequestered.

We’ve never been alone together like this before.

It’s a great opportunity to get to know one another.

262

As the shutdown extended into the second month,

he slept like a baby

who screams all night.

263

Name for holiday celebrating return to normal —

Godot Day.

264

Title for romantic coronovirus movie —

Terms of Infection.

265

“Peep! Peep!” said the bird.

“Pee Pee,” said the toddler.

“PPE! PPE!” said the nurse.

We’re all in this together.

266

In the new normal, gloves and mask will be known as hand and face condoms,

to appear in public without them will be as unacceptable as public nudity,

and the climactic moment in virtual strip shows will be the removal of the mask.

267

Trump campaign slogan —

Follow the golden fool.

268

Soap opera for coronavirus stay-at-homes —

Daze of Our Lives.

269

Query to the CDC —

Do social distancing restrictions apply to time travel?

If so, to travel to the past and/or to the future as well?

270

The PR exec would never marry.

She was proud to be known as “the Spinster.”

271

If and when this ends,

we should hold a massive protest in Washington,

call it a Mask-erade,

and make the wearing of a health mask a symbol of defiance and disgust at Trump.

272

The actress was the star of a mega-blockbuster movie,

but production was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

So now she lives in the trailer,

overlooking the see.

273

Trump believes in expert tease,

the naked truth.

Every night he prays,

“Now I lie me,

yet again.”

274

In addition to masks (intended to scare away the virus),

everyone should wear placebo ties

and hats with the new Trump slogan —

MAGGOT.

275

Injections are expensive and in short supply.

So Trump has ordered that they be replaced with interjections —

Oh! Ah! Bravo!

276

Co

vid

eo recorder —

six feet of separation,

true glove,

who shall we now ventilate?

virtual living,

virtual dying

vir

us

all of us.

277

Newton would have made a good pandemic czar.

He would have understood the gravity of the situation.

278

If there was a medicine for coronavirus

and we were to air-drop it to Japan,

that would be balms over Tokyo.

279

Thoughts on Palm Sunday —

If He holds the whole world in His palm,

would that we could read that palm

and spoke that wheel

well enough to turn these troubled times

to Balm Beach splendor.

280

Today, spring in all its glory

reminds me that T. S. Eliot

lived through the quarantines and death

of the Spanish flu,

which may have prompted his line —

“April is the cruellest month.”

281

She told her Dad,

“I’m getting used to virtual presence.

But please make sure Santa knows

that for Christmas I’ll need

real presents.”

282

When Miss Brown appeared on the screen,

Bobby proudly said —

“New York 50 miles,

Los Angeles 3000 miles,

Hong Kong 8000 miles.

“What’s that Bobby?”

“I’ve been studying hard, Miss Brown.

That’s my distance learning.”

283

Suggested name for the vaccine —

Godot.

284

Title for coronovius memoir —

“The Loneliness of the Social Distancing Runner.”