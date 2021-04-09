How Customer Reviews Can Help in SEO

If you are planning to be specializing in SEO, then it is always important for you to make sure that your client is always happy. For example, if you get to do SEO for top online casino gaming affiliates, then you should know that, the more customers you get for the casino, the more money you will be pocketing. Here are some of the reasons why you should value customer reviews in SEO.

Help in Finding Keywords

You are writing content to get more traffic on your page and make sure that it ranks on google. The only way that you can get to do that is if you use the right keywords. And, of course, google will use keywords that the customers usually use during their search. Meaning, in your quest to improving your position and finding more keywords, make sure that you use what the customers are searching for.

Google Loves Customer Reviews

Google is there to make sure that you get the answers that you need. Their aim is to make sure that you get full gratification while you use their platform. And, if you manage to make your customers happy, then they know that they will be able to fulfil their aim using your website. The reviews that you will get will help in boosting up your ranking on their platform as well.

Customer Reviews Will Help Google Trust your Work

Having positive review on the site like www.leroijohnny.com/fr will mean that you are providing good and authentic information. This is exactly what google will be looking for. These reviews can also get to be used as backlinks. And, the happy clients can even get to refer other people to your website as well. And, this will help in significantly making sure that you get to rank on the first page of google. Bad reviews will only make you less credible and put you at the bottom of the list.