The world we are living in today has become so advanced. In fact, every device is becoming smart. You will find that a lot of tech gadgets are now being controlled by various devices through wifi or Bluetooth connections.

That means you will be able to control your fridge or your lights using your phone. This means that your phone has stopped being just a device that you use for calls, texts. Now, you can use it for so much more.

Below, we list some of the top smart home devices for 2021. Enjoy!

ConnectSense Smart Outlet 2

Who would have `thought that we would be talking about smart plugs one day? Well, you can now improve your home with a ConnectSense Smart Outlet 2. This tech device will help with small appliances such as lamps, coffee makers, or TV sets.

We love the fact that this gadget is versatile, offering you a dual-outlet smart plug that you will be able to control using your iOS or Android device. That means you will be able to command it using Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa voice commands.

The good news is that you will also be able to control it using HomeKit Scenes and Automations.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

Bluetooth speakers have been making noise for the past 2 years now and they keep getting new improvements. This Bluetooth speaker is from Amazon, which means you will be able to control it using Alexa. Not only that, but you will also be able to use it with other home devices.

The great thing is that this speaker comes with great features, including the following: