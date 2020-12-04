New to Growing? Do It The Easy Way With Autoflowering Seeds

Not only are autoflowering seeds easier, they’re way faster too. And you won’t need a fully built-out grow room to try them. A few pots, some soil, a couple lights if you’re growing indoors, and some good nutrients – that’s it.

If nothing else, it’ll give you some home-grown weed while you figure out what you’re doing. But, many very experienced growers still use autoflowering seeds. They can mix some in with their photoperiod seeds to enjoy an early harvest while waiting for the slower plants to do their thing, and it allows them to produce some smokeable herb by early to mid summer while all their buddies are still waiting for an autumn harvest.

To show you what this type of cannabis has to offer, we’ve checked out the https://www.killabeez-seedbank.co.uk/blog/2020/11/10-best-new-autos/ “Top 10 Autoflowering Seed List over at KillaBeez. We’ll share a preview of what they have to say. If you like it, slip on over to their blog and read the rest.

1. Incredible Bulk Auto By Dr Krippling

If you’re going to grow, grow big! That’s what we always say. Dr Krippling automated their signature strain to create https://www.killabeez-seedbank.co.uk/incredible-bulk-auto.html Incredible Bulk Auto, a bigger-than-average AutoFem that’s capable of producing mass quantities of high-quality weed in only 55-70 days. Best of all, these are resinous buds worthy of extraction with a mild, pleasant taste that oozes with a mild, hashy flavour. The high is a solid Indica stone.

2. Blackberry Auto by Fast Buds

Maturing to a deep, dark purple in just 8 weeks from seed, https://www.killabeez-seedbank.co.uk/blackberry.html Blackberry Auto looks as good as her sweet berry flavour tastes. She’s also won first place at Oregon’s Best Autoflower contest. THC reaches 23% and, because of the Indica-dominant genetics, the stone is very strong and long-lasting, locking many to the couch for hours.

3. Auto Pineapple Crack by Top Shelf Elite

This is the infamous Green Crack’s successor as one of the most coveted strains on the planet. https://www.killabeez-seedbank.co.uk/auto-pineapple-crack.html Auto Pineapple Crack is an unheard-of 60-day Sativa with a wide range of fruit flavors in addition to the primary pineapple taste. The high is very strong – too strong for some of those who rarely imbibe.

4. Narco Purps Auto by Cream of the Crop

https://www.killabeez-seedbank.co.uk/narco-purps-auto.html Narco Purps Auto is very strong too, but she leans Indica instead of Sativa for forceful sedation. By the time her required 60 days winds down, the buds will be big, swollen with resin and colored a bright, glittery purple. THC measures in at 16% on average. This strain also has a high resistance to mold and many pests for a trouble-free grow.

5. CBD Lemon Potion Auto by Barney’s Farm

High-CBD cannabis is the gold standard of medical marijuana, but it’s just starting to be available as a stable autoflowering seed. That’s why https://www.killabeez-seedbank.co.uk/cbd-lemon-potion-auto.html CBD Lemon Potion Auto is such a find. This candied-lemon flavoured autoflowering seed finishes quickly, delivering tasty flowers fueled by a full 15% CBD and a mere 7.5% THC. That makes a good smoke for the MMJ set as well as the infrequent recreational smoker.