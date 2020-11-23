Why Visiting Ottawa Is Highly Recommended?

Travelling wherever it is, is fun and exciting, especially if you are joined by people close to your heart. There are a lot of places to visit, you can go to different places around the world, if you have funds to do so, or go to intercity, or just to any places in your city you haven’t been to. If you have not been to Ottawa, it is high time that you consider the city today.

Ottawa is the capital of Canada, and it is where business, fun and relaxation is all mixed up. If you are planning to have a fun filled yet productive holiday, there is no other place to go that in Ottawa.

You might be asking, why among the many cities in Canada, why Ottawa is a perfect city to visit. To help you understand and convince you further about visiting Ottawa, here are some things you can consider:

They have the largest skating rink

Winter is definitely fun in Ottawa. During the winter months, The Rideau Canal turns into a huge outdoor skating rink. It is the largest skating rink even if you consult the Guinness Book of World Records.

This activity is best to enjoy by families, couples or gangs. Make sure though that you are wearing enough clothing as for sure, you will freeze to death if you don’t.

Shop til you drop

Whether you win a jackpot from one of the Top 100 slots on slotslike or not, make sure to drop by the ByWard market. This place offers more than two hundred sixty stands plus the Alpha Art Gallery. Apart from the popular shops, you can also dine at the restaurants around the market that offer various cuisines, and baked goods and freshest foods only in Ottawa you can find. If you are lucky enough, you will get the chance to watch live performances as you walk through this fab market.

Whether you decide to go here in the morning or night, it does not matter as the fun and entertainment here is all day long.

Winter in Canada is one of the best

There is a lot to expect during winter in Canada, hence it is highly recommended that you go there during that said season. Winter in Canada is during the 1st 3 weeks of February, and the events happening during this time are endless, like dragon boat races, winter playground, ice skating, Winterlude mascots, and ice cravings from different popular artists around the world.

And yes, it is during winter when the Winterlude Festival, the largest winter festival in the city of Ottawa, is celebrated. This event is a bit crowded, as it is attended by about 600,00 people, but nevertheless, it is worthwhile.

Go on a picnic

If you want an activity that can make you relaxed, then go to Major Hill Park and enjoy a nice and relaxing picnic with your loved ones. This activity will definitely give your Ottawa trip a blast.