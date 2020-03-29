How to Raise Kittens

If you are looking for a new pet, there is a very good chance that you have considered getting a kitten.

With that being said, getting a kitten can be a very special time in your life, as well as your family’s life. No matter what that cat’s breed may be, Siamese, Ragdoll, Maine Coon, Bengal, Persian, or some type of mixed, unknown breed, you are going to want to make sure that you raise your new kitten as properly as you possibly can.

When you do get a new kitten, the first few months are going to be crucial in shaping your new kitten’s physical and emotional well-being. So if you are now thinking that you have no idea how to raise a kitten, no problem. Here are some of the best tips that you can start using today in order to start training your kitten to be the best cat that they can be.

Don’t Bring Them Home Right Away

PetCatFriends.com says that the worst thing that you can do when you are getting a new kitten, is to take them away from their mother before they have reached 8 weeks in age. These early months are going to be fundamental in making sure that your kitten is starting their life off on a natural and healthy footing.

Now keep in mind that kittens are going to receive a lot of protection from disease from nursing with their mothers, meaning that you are going to want to wait to take them home until they have been weaned from their mother, which is going to be at about 8 weeks old.

Provide Them with the Proper Nutrition That They Require

During your new kitten’s third month of life, try to refrain from feeding them anything that has not been veterinarian approved. This is going to include kitten food, as well as we kitten food. This is because the food for kittens has been specially designed to help your new kitten grow and be healthy. With that being said, most of the experts agree on the fact that you should feed your kitten some specially formulated kitten food on a daily basis until they reach about 1 year of age.

Always Socialize Your Kitten

When you are raising a kitten, you are going to need to make a point to socialize them as much as you can. This is actually going to be part of the proper care that a kitten requires. When you expose your kitten to new people on a regular basis, as well as other animals and new experiences, you are going to help them build up a foundation that is going to last them a lifetime, as well as very positive behavior. On the other hand, if you do not socialize your kitten, you are going to be putting them at risk for developing something known as fear aggression, as well as the fact that they will more than likely start avoiding any contact with humans.