I Want to Shake my Identity Thief by the Hand

Look, I know identity theft is a crime, but you’ve got to admire determination. I’ve made some poor credit choices in the past. I’ve never been hassled by debt collectors because I just don’t answer their calls.

To cut a long story short, my credit rating could use improvement.

Then came the identity thief. I need a sit-down with this person, and I need it now. There are things that must be said. Things like, “Dude, how’d you manage to convince them to lend you money?” My own bank says I’m all tapped out.

Secondly, he’s been paying the installments. He’s actually helping me improve my rating!