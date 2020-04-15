Let’s go to the movies with these blockbuster online Scratch Cards

One of the best things about choosing a website as your gambling host is that you can have full access to all of your favourites, along with online scratch cards anytime!

The Rocky franchise has remained big and bold throughout the years, the original film having debuted in cinemas in 1976. Since then, there have been sequels and even video games based on the classic. The film tells a heart-warming rags to riches story, centring itself around the archaic idea of the American Dream. With this in mind, it’s no surprise that online gambling games have gone on to utilise Rocky as a heroic theme throughout their creations.

The Rocky Scratch Online scratch card game is sure to pack a punch in all of the right ways. With gameplay starting at an accessible £0.01, even the underdog has a chance at bagging the big bucks. The game includes various video clips to keep you in the mood, ready to tackle your neck appointment at the drop of a hat. All you have to do to get the game started is set your bet amount and pick your lucky opponent. Taking direct inspiration from the blockbuster hit itself, your choice of fighter is between Apollo Creed, Ivan Drago and Clubber Lang. Once you have made your decision, you can scratch off their panel on the ticket and watch a video clip of your fight. If Rocky, fighting on your behalf, takes out your opponent then you will win a mystery. But, if he is unsuccessful, then you simply move onto the next round.

In this game, as you sound the bell and the fight begins, you stand a chance to walk away with prizes worth up to 5,000x your original bet. Although betting starts at £0.01, you can increase your stake all the way up to £100, if you really planning on packing a punch.

The next movie legend that we’re going to visit is the ginormous gorilla, King Kong. Appearing in various forms of media, including the original film, since 1933, King Kong is a well-established part of Hollywood. He has been reimagined and reinvented multiple times over the years, becoming bigger and badder than ever. Within almost all of his portrayals, the King of the monkeys has often been dubbed “the Eighth Wonder of the World”. A favourable title, it seems to have stuck hard, following him no matter where his franchise sends him.

Playtech has taken inspiration from the “Eighth Wonder” and placed him at the centre of their Kong Scratch Card Online. With as much as an unbelievable £1 million up for grabs, it’s no wonder that this online scratch card is one of the leading games on offer. Gameplay begins with a bet between £1 and £100 per round, with a single one-click button to reveal what’s hiding behind the squares. Whether you choose to scratch each panel individually, or clear everything with just one click, you’ll bag yourself a win if any of your prize symbols match. The Kong Scratcher presents players with six opportunities to win in each round, along with many different amounts to be collected.