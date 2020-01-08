Shadowlands Odyssey: Marvels, Mystery, Magic, Mystique, & Mysticism!

Of Monsters & the Moronic: Wagner, Nietzsche & Lilith
Too sweet fruits—these the warrior liketh not.
I am writing Parsifal only for my wife – if I had to depend on the German spirit, I should have nothing more to say.
He who fights with monsters might take care lest he thereby become a monster. And if you gaze for long into an abyss, the abyss gazes also into you.
MYSTERY, BABYLON, THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH.
An abortion with the likeness of a lilith, its mother is impure because of the birth, for it is a child, but it has wings.
Notwithstanding she shall be saved in childbearing, if they continue in faith and charity and holiness with sobriety.
Hero of a Thousand Masks: The Weight of Pseudonym(ph)s & Sycophants
In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you.
Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.
And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.
Do not ask who I am and do not ask me to remain the same: leave it to our bureaucrats and our police to see that our papers are in order. At least spare us their morality when we write.
True humility is not thinking less of yourself; it is thinking of yourself less.
Joy is not in things…
It is in us.
He that loveth father or mother more than me is not worthy of me: and he that loveth son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me.
It is necessary to have wished for death in order to know how good it is to live.
Come when thou wilt, I shall meet thee bravely. Farewell and do not wholly forget me when I am dead, I deserve this of you in having often in life thought of you how to make you happy…
People wonder why the novel is the most popular form of literature; people wonder why it is read more than books of science or books of metaphysics. The reason is very simple; it is merely that the novel is more true than they are.
Noli me tangere, nondum enim ascendi ad Patrem meum…
Natural Law and Natural Lawbreakers: The Unholy Cloud of Michel Foucault
Citizens of the World, Citizens of Pandaemonium
Let him, then, burn the flag. The freedom the flag represents is greater than the flag of which it is only a fleeting emblem, an indicative ikon… and nothing more than this!
Woe to them that call good evil, and evil good!