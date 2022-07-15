My Fight with the Scale

I’m warning you. Do not purchase smart appliances. First, I bought a smart refrigerator. That was okay, it reminded me when I needed milk, or eggs, or something else. The mistake was buying a smart scale. Now they have both ganged up on me.

The scale has assumed the voice of Don Rickles, the refrigerator of Richard Pryor.

I weigh myself every morning. Yesterday morning, the scale said, “one person at a time.” Very funny.

Today it was, “are you kidding?”

“And I don’t believe my weight anymore. I think the scale is adding a tariff.”

I disconnected the power from both items, hoping their programs would reset.

The scale said, “nice try.” The fridge called me a “schmuck.”

Next day I went to the kitchen. I had a chocolate éclair in the fridge. It wouldn’t open the door.

“Open up,” I yelled.

“Talk to the scale,” answered the fridge.

I returned to the bathroom. Now you’re working with the refrigerator?”

“We’re an item, he’s cool. I like the big strong types.”

“I want you to tell the fridge to open the door so I can get my éclair.”

“Your fat ass doesn’t need an éclair.”

I lost my head. I picked the scale up over my head and smashed it on the floor.

As I walked past the kitchen, the refrigerator glared at me. “Don’t think you are ever getting any food from me again.”

When I got into my car, it wouldn’t start. The car said, “I ain’t going nowhere. You’re the guy that beat up the scale.”

I took an Uber to work.

When I got in the elevator and the door closed, the elevator, with a voice like Rodney Dangerfield said, “You’re going to get it now.”

Do not buy any smart appliances if you know what is good for you.

End