Trumpisms 12.0

425

“Trump truth” is an oxymoron.

Trump and truth are opposites.

And Trump is a moron.

That’s your lesson for today.

426

Trump isn’t responsible for anything.

He is reprehensible for everything.

427

As a young boy, Trump suffered from

and acute case of ethicitis.

It required a tricky and dangerous operation.

Now he is one of the few people in the world

with no ethics at all.

428

Trump doesn’t really have a base.

He is base.

429

Meditative chant of a resister —

Ohm, ohm, ohm

430

Trump is a golfer.

He’s proud to be

an asshole in one.

431

No f

our more

for the

fore

and aft

daft

former

president.

May his strokes be many.

That’s par f

or his intercourse

of inhuman events.

432

Was that adderall

pouring from his nose?

Or boogers?

Or is this proof

that Trump is

the bogeyman.



433

Wishful thinking —

Late-breaking noose:

Trump hung by jury.

434

It has been 45 years since the end of the Vietnam War.

They still haven’t found an antidote for Agent Orange.

And now he’s in the White House.

435

On the plus side,

this is happening in the days of cellphone videos

so we can watch it all

screaming over the Internet.

436

Breaking news —

Trump to subsidize secretarial schools,

because they teach dictation.

437

Trump is getting back in the beauty contest business.

This time he’s a participant,

with a good chance of winning the title of

Miss Information.

438

Herd immunity?

Herd mentality?

In the midst of a pandemic,

Trump is basing national public health policy on

Herd say.

His message to the nation is, “Fox you.”

439

Herd

Cow herd

Of course, Trump would go for that,

cow ard that he is.

440

Row row row the bots

I think I’m going to scream

Merrily merrily merrily

I wish this were a dream

441

An estimated six million were murdered in the Holocaust. With the current 3% mortality rate and 70% of Americans deliberately infected to achieve “herd immunity,” Trump would beat that record for mass murder.

442

Ruth Bader Ginsburg —

I hope she does not rest in peace,

but rather that she haunts the White House

until democracy is restored.

443

Let it not be said that justice died today.

444

For Ruth, Justice, and the American Way —

Superwoman

445

Stand up for justice.

Stand up for democracy.

And shout it from the Ruthtops.

446

Sadly,

the Supreme Court

is now

Ruthless.

447

DC Mayor —

Rename Pennsylvania Avenue for

Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

448

If we don’t fix this mess soon

future editors of great books by Americans

will have to write lengthy footnotes

trying to explain what democracy was.

449

In a sane world,

in a democratic nation,

justice

just is.

450

Theme song of the coronavirus —

I wanna be an airborne ranger,

then live my life in guts of strangers.

451

Slogan of the

Society for Reason, Intelligence,

and Sanity in Government —

“Gray matters.”

452

The difference between lie and lay.

Trump lays with women,

whether they want him or not.

And he lies to everyone.

453

Trump’s behavior is unpresidented.

No president would behave that way.

454

455

Don’t despair.

Remember —

faith, hope, and charity

abiden.

456

The audience was shocked.

The President, with his limited vocabulary,

couldn’t have said what he seemed to have said.

Reporters who chased him down afterwards

learned that he meant to say,

“I will not suck cum.”

457

On a cosmic scale

it probably helps the ticket includes

Karmala Harris

458

As we are warned repeatedly

at train stations,

Mind the GOP.

They are dangerous.

459

We all live in a corona submarine.

460

Even the Lone Ranger

knew enough to wear a mask.

461

In the wake of the pandemic,

the Pope just exempted himself from celibacy

in hopes of re-pope-ulating the world.

462

Trump, In the words of Krushchev —

“We will bury you!”

And then we’ll bill you for it,

which you certainly would do if the positions were reversed.

463

The Battle of the Joes —

Joe Biden

vs.

Joe Stalin

464

So, you can’t play baseball on steroids,

but you can play global nuclear war.

465

It should now be known as the Coval Office.

466

Karma-la,

spare no

Ex-Pence.

467

I know a Grand Old Party who swallowed a lie.

I don’t know why it swallowed the lie.

Perhaps it’ll die.

468

Pence —

“It’s a conspiracy!

I was bugged!”

469

Trump donors and enablers

did everything they could to support him,

and he returned the fever.

470

The pensive look of an insect

realizing that time flies.

471

During the Vietnam War

many novels fled to Canada

because they didn’t want to be drafted.

472

Trump sits far from fans and open windows.

He has always been afraid of the draft.

473

Trump’s foreign policy —

on again, off again, af aghan

474

I hear that Trump threw out all the books in the White House

and replaced them with a

lie-brary.

475

Summary of Democrat performances

on the first day of Judiciary Committee hearings —

Fingers crossed. T’s crossed. And I’s dotted.

476

Apparently, Amy Coney Barrett believes that life begins at conception.

The next stage in her thinking would be that life begins with sperm,

and hence masturbation should be a felony,

and every man in America should be in jail.

477

If the Griswold ruling had come twenty years earlier,

maybe we wouldn’t have to deal with Trump now —

he would have literally been a bit of filth

in a discarded condom.

478

If Trump had a modicum of intelligence,

he would profit from the hatred he has generated.

He should set up a crowd-funding account.

And if and when donations reach a billion (enough to pay of his debt)

he should resign and thereby qualify to collect all that cash.

479

When Twitter crashed today, Trump was townhalling.

Imagine if he had been online, his every tweet rejected, as if his account was blocked, disabled.

He could have had a keystroke stroke,

a stroke of good luck for mankind.

480

If only Scottie could beam Trump up,

far far up,

never to return again.

481

Mic muted for debate.

They should mute Mike as well.

482

During the pandemic

I’ve been taking a crash course in human nature,

earning a Masker’s Degree.

483

How now orange tao?

The crazy uncle in the China shop.

484

Trump is misunderstood.

He’s not a conservative.

He’s a lie-beral.

485

When Trump loses the election,

he will probably keep having rallies.

Like a crazy uncle yelling “Rally ho!”

as he jumps off a cliff.

486

Trump is unhinged.

May the door slam him on the butt as he leaves.

487

Misturd Noprecedent,

no thank you

for you disservice to our country

(not your country).

I’m sure you are only here temporarily

while Satan tries to dig a hole deep enough for you.

488

Trump appears to be on a post-covid sleepery slope,

subject to even more fail-assies than is usual for him.

489

The headlines on Nov. 4 should read

Donald Thumped

490

I can imagine US one-dollar bills of the future.

An image of Trump behind bars

and the slogan

“In jail we trust.”

491

Covid is making a re-peak performance.

492

(“Coney” means “rabbit”)

Amy Bunny Rabbit Barrett

wants to go a courting.

What an injustice.

493

Conundrum for the day —

Can an incumbent

capitalize on anti-government sentiment

for re-election?

494

Remember,

if you go to bed with more than four partners,

you should all wear masks.

That’s the harem scarem rule.

495

GOP senators are with Trump

for the wrong haul.

496

Name for a club of covid survivors —

The IV League

497

That was the last straw!

Fortunately, I don’t need straws to drink.

I’ll gulp down this election and related news

straight from the bottle.