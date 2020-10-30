Trumpisms 12.0

425
“Trump truth” is an oxymoron.
Trump and truth are opposites.
And Trump is a moron.
That’s your lesson for today.
426
Trump isn’t responsible for anything.
He is reprehensible for everything.
427
As a young boy, Trump suffered from
and acute case of ethicitis.
It required a tricky and dangerous operation.
Now he is one of the few people in the world
with no ethics at all.
428
Trump doesn’t really have a base.
He is base.
429
Meditative chant of a resister —
Ohm, ohm, ohm
430
Trump is a golfer.
He’s proud to be
an asshole in one.
431
No f
our more
for the
fore
and aft
daft
former
president.
May his strokes be many.
That’s par f
or his intercourse
of inhuman events.
432
Was that adderall
pouring from his nose?
Or boogers?
Or is this proof
that Trump is
the bogeyman.
433
Wishful thinking —
Late-breaking noose:
Trump hung by jury.
434
It has been 45 years since the end of the Vietnam War.
They still haven’t found an antidote for Agent Orange.
And now he’s in the White House.
435
On the plus side,
this is happening in the days of cellphone videos
so we can watch it all
screaming over the Internet.
436
Breaking news —
Trump to subsidize secretarial schools,
because they teach dictation.
437
Trump is getting back in the beauty contest business.
This time he’s a participant,
with a good chance of winning the title of
Miss Information.
438
Herd immunity?
Herd mentality?
In the midst of a pandemic,
Trump is basing national public health policy on
Herd say.
His message to the nation is, “Fox you.”
439
Herd
Cow herd
Of course, Trump would go for that,
cow ard that he is.
440
Row row row the bots
I think I’m going to scream
Merrily merrily merrily
I wish this were a dream
441
An estimated six million were murdered in the Holocaust. With the current 3% mortality rate and 70% of Americans deliberately infected to achieve “herd immunity,” Trump would beat that record for mass murder.
442
Ruth Bader Ginsburg —
I hope she does not rest in peace,
but rather that she haunts the White House
until democracy is restored.
443
Let it not be said that justice died today.
444
For Ruth, Justice, and the American Way —
Superwoman
445
Stand up for justice.
Stand up for democracy.
And shout it from the Ruthtops.
446
Sadly,
the Supreme Court
is now
Ruthless.
447
DC Mayor —
Rename Pennsylvania Avenue for
Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
448
If we don’t fix this mess soon
future editors of great books by Americans
will have to write lengthy footnotes
trying to explain what democracy was.
449
In a sane world,
in a democratic nation,
justice
just is.
450
Theme song of the coronavirus —
I wanna be an airborne ranger,
then live my life in guts of strangers.
451
Slogan of the
Society for Reason, Intelligence,
and Sanity in Government —
“Gray matters.”
452
The difference between lie and lay.
Trump lays with women,
whether they want him or not.
And he lies to everyone.
453
Trump’s behavior is unpresidented.
No president would behave that way.
454
455
Don’t despair.
Remember —
faith, hope, and charity
abiden.
456
The audience was shocked.
The President, with his limited vocabulary,
couldn’t have said what he seemed to have said.
Reporters who chased him down afterwards
learned that he meant to say,
“I will not suck cum.”
457
On a cosmic scale
it probably helps the ticket includes
Karmala Harris
458
As we are warned repeatedly
at train stations,
Mind the GOP.
They are dangerous.
459
We all live in a corona submarine.
460
Even the Lone Ranger
knew enough to wear a mask.
461
In the wake of the pandemic,
the Pope just exempted himself from celibacy
in hopes of re-pope-ulating the world.
462
Trump, In the words of Krushchev —
“We will bury you!”
And then we’ll bill you for it,
which you certainly would do if the positions were reversed.
463
The Battle of the Joes —
Joe Biden
vs.
Joe Stalin
464
So, you can’t play baseball on steroids,
but you can play global nuclear war.
465
It should now be known as the Coval Office.
466
Karma-la,
spare no
Ex-Pence.
467
I know a Grand Old Party who swallowed a lie.
I don’t know why it swallowed the lie.
Perhaps it’ll die.
468
Pence —
“It’s a conspiracy!
I was bugged!”
469
Trump donors and enablers
did everything they could to support him,
and he returned the fever.
470
The pensive look of an insect
realizing that time flies.
471
During the Vietnam War
many novels fled to Canada
because they didn’t want to be drafted.
472
Trump sits far from fans and open windows.
He has always been afraid of the draft.
473
Trump’s foreign policy —
on again, off again, af aghan
474
I hear that Trump threw out all the books in the White House
and replaced them with a
lie-brary.
475
Summary of Democrat performances
on the first day of Judiciary Committee hearings —
Fingers crossed. T’s crossed. And I’s dotted.
476
Apparently, Amy Coney Barrett believes that life begins at conception.
The next stage in her thinking would be that life begins with sperm,
and hence masturbation should be a felony,
and every man in America should be in jail.
477
If the Griswold ruling had come twenty years earlier,
maybe we wouldn’t have to deal with Trump now —
he would have literally been a bit of filth
in a discarded condom.
478
If Trump had a modicum of intelligence,
he would profit from the hatred he has generated.
He should set up a crowd-funding account.
And if and when donations reach a billion (enough to pay of his debt)
he should resign and thereby qualify to collect all that cash.
479
When Twitter crashed today, Trump was townhalling.
Imagine if he had been online, his every tweet rejected, as if his account was blocked, disabled.
He could have had a keystroke stroke,
a stroke of good luck for mankind.
480
If only Scottie could beam Trump up,
far far up,
never to return again.
481
Mic muted for debate.
They should mute Mike as well.
482
During the pandemic
I’ve been taking a crash course in human nature,
earning a Masker’s Degree.
483
How now orange tao?
The crazy uncle in the China shop.
484
Trump is misunderstood.
He’s not a conservative.
He’s a lie-beral.
485
When Trump loses the election,
he will probably keep having rallies.
Like a crazy uncle yelling “Rally ho!”
as he jumps off a cliff.
486
Trump is unhinged.
May the door slam him on the butt as he leaves.
487
Misturd Noprecedent,
no thank you
for you disservice to our country
(not your country).
I’m sure you are only here temporarily
while Satan tries to dig a hole deep enough for you.
488
Trump appears to be on a post-covid sleepery slope,
subject to even more fail-assies than is usual for him.
489
The headlines on Nov. 4 should read
Donald Thumped
490
I can imagine US one-dollar bills of the future.
An image of Trump behind bars
and the slogan
“In jail we trust.”
491
Covid is making a re-peak performance.
492
(“Coney” means “rabbit”)
Amy Bunny Rabbit Barrett
wants to go a courting.
What an injustice.
493
Conundrum for the day —
Can an incumbent
capitalize on anti-government sentiment
for re-election?
494
Remember,
if you go to bed with more than four partners,
you should all wear masks.
That’s the harem scarem rule.
495
GOP senators are with Trump
for the wrong haul.
496
Name for a club of covid survivors —
The IV League
497
That was the last straw!
Fortunately, I don’t need straws to drink.
I’ll gulp down this election and related news
straight from the bottle.