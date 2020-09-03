Trumpisms 11.0

376
As Trump continues to stink in the polls,
of course he will try to discredit them.
He doesn’t believe in the North Poll or the South Poll.
Even the polls of Polland are fake news.
377
Beware of shaving cream
and spray deodorant.
Coronavirus spreads by aerosols. 🙂
378
Trump is the ultimate VICE president.
A master of vice.
379
Taking insanity to a new level —
wearing masks that offer no covid protection.
Look on the bright side.
Our image of what is humanly possible is expanding
opening new opportunities for fiction.
380
Apparently, Trump believes
any Portland in a storm.
381
In the new socially-distanced normal,
you have no choice but to love yourself.
It’s boomtime for Pornhub.
382
In his speech today about the Trump virus,
the Idiot-in-Chief was proud
of all the viles the federal government has provided.
He didn’t have time to name them all.
But they include Trump himself and Barr, Pompeo, McConnell, Vos …
More vileness than the world has ever seen.
383
Conversation ten years from now —
“How did you spend the pandemic?”
“I don’t remember the bill, but I got back some change.”
384
Are you suffering from Trumpistis?
Not the Trump vius,
but the Trump sindrome.
The most common symptom is
perpetual, debilitating, excruciating
pain in the ass.
385
Trump’s new resort —
Mar-a-Democracy.
We can’t take any mar of this.
386
I’m surprised that Trump hasn’t started tweeting
about the Demoncratic Party
387
To be a GOP member,
you have to have congress with a whore.
388
Trump and his enablers are fedophiles,
repeatedly fucking up the federal government.
389
I’m an optimist.
When Trump is in prison
serving consecutive life sentences for treason
and negligent manslaughter,
I can imagine him finally doing something
for the good of mankind —
recording ads for Alzheimer’s and dementia charities
based on his personal experience.
390
By executive order,
satire and hornpipes are now banned.
Trump just heard
that Pan caused the pandemic.
391
Chore reminders for life under a Trump dictatorship:
Monday wash the clothes
Tuesday launder the money
Wednesday wash the brain.
392
“Post office” is a prophecy.
The new normal may not include
physical offices, only virtual ones.
393
Trump is addicted to power.
But I have faith that with the help of AA
(Assholes Anonymous)
he will quit
the habit.
394
After 5 months of sequestration
I feel like Ben Gunn
marooned in a desert apartment
with a treasure of 3000 of the world’s greatest books —
lonely but delighted.
395
How many racists does it take
to change a whitebulb?
They don’t know how to change.
Even an infant number will screw it up.
396
Why doesn’t the Vice President
ask for reimbursement
of what he pays out-of-pocket?
He gets tremors thinking about
Ex-Pence Reports.
397
Recommended therapy for acute trumpitis.
Imagine a demented old man
with no knowledge of government
is president.
He’s a megalomaniac who thinks he’s above the law
and will do anything for personal power and profit.
Then imagine you wake up,
and the nightmare is over.
398
Trump is blatantly trying to rig the election.
That’s evidence that he is dead
and rigger mortis is setting in.
399
Trump left his balls at the golf course.
400
Product idea —
pinatas that are effigies of Trump,
with voodoo instructions.
401
Watching the Democratic Convention.
The beginning is moving, but like a funeral is moving. —
the funeral of the United States.
It’s heart-breaking.
402
When Trump dies and his body stiffens,
he will finally be erected.
403
It takes a vile-age to make a Trump.
404
Posthumous pardon of Susan B. Anthony
is a good idea.
Trump should pardon her after he’s dead.
And that, hopefully, should be soon.
405
And the pandemic and the daily news every day is so much worse than the worst post-apocalyptic story or game…
We need a break…
At this point, an alien invasion would seem like good news.
406
Teachers forced to return to the classroom
during the pandemic
should wear HAZMAT suits.
That would send a clear message
to politicians, administrators, parents, and students
that school is not safe.
407
We need to move the elephant out of the room
and out of the White House.
408
Check the speaker lineup for the Rep. Convention.
Two little-known senators.
One Congressman (McCarthy).
No former president or nominee.
Not a single cabinet member.
Trump is a virulent infectious disease.
For self-protection everybody who is anybody in his party is distancing.
409
Joyce as prophet of Trump,
Finnegan’s Wake p. 177
But would anyone, short of a madhouse, believe it?
Neither of those clean little cherubim,
Nero or Nobookisonester himself,
ever nursed such a spoiled opinion of his monstrous marvellosity
as did this mental and moral defective…
410
During a pandemic
being parannoyed
is normal.
411
I just dreamt that Trump killed hmself,
jumping into the Grand Canyon. I
t felt so good when I woke up,
until I realized it was a dream.
412
The Kink of Evangelicals
did not fall well.
413
A nunnery is a habitat.
A strip club is an uninhibited habitat.
The White House is a habitat for inhumanity.
414
The nation is suffering from acid refucks.
The cause of the problem lies in the White House,
and is regurgitated by Fucks News.
415
His campaign slogan should be
“Fuck America first.
His autobiography
“Russia Do You Hear Me?”
416
Of course he’s qualified.
His every lie is qualified by another,
layer upon layer of quality liability.
417
He would not make a good witness.
He was a non-observant Christian
and like most Trump supporters
he didn’t have a clue what was going on.
418
Trump want to reign?
Well, give him free rain.
Rain on his parade until he drowns.
419
Trump’s strategy is basesick.
His base is sick.
420
Trump’s new home-made cure for covid —
Put the lie in the coconut and shake it all up.
421
title for movie about racial justice in america —
Black to the Future.
422
The people said,
“We want to be free.”
Trump answered,
“Sure,
I’ll be happy to charge you a fee.”
423
All it takes is an S
to turn reign into resign.
That’s todays s-signment.
424
The Supreme Court should remove
Trump from office
on the grounds that his presidency
is cruel and unusual punishment
for everyone in the nation.