Phone Call Between Putin and Trump Regarding Value of American Lives

T: How much you paying them?
P: $100,000 for each stinking American life.
T: You’re shitting me. They’re not worth 2 cents.
P: You pull my pud, Donny Boy –
T: Feel good? Ha, ha!
P: Hmmmmski…
T: They’re SOLDIERS, for Christ sake. LOSERS. They volunteer to get their asses shot off. The draft board tried to grab me for ‘Nam, and I said forget it. Get some hillbilly instead.
P: They first want $125,000.
T: No! Jew’em down to $75,000.
P: I don’t know…
T: Wait! Pay them $500,000 per cocksucking American life! That way you’ll go bankrupt and you don’t gotta pay nobody nothing. I done it four times and look where I am today!
P: Da. Western banks not touch you. So we lend you $1,000,000,000.
T: I’ll pay you back.
P: You fuckin right you do or we play pee-pee tape.
T: I’ve worked off half of it by now.
P: Ha, ha! You still owe one billion. T: Don’t call me that!
P: Itski-bitski, Itski-bitski, Itski-bitski, Itski-bitski ,,,
T: (hangs up)
P: (To himself) Asshole!
The End