Beast Mode Now Slated to Speak Virtually to Princeton Grads: List of Other Celeb Grad Speeches Online

When Princeton announced Marshawn Lynch of Beast Mode fame would speak to grads, other schools scrambled to attract headline-makers. Since, all education’s virtual at this point because of Covid-19 protocols, these speeches will be online to grads. This will give you too the opportunity to hear them And, they will give Universities a chance to tout gift-giving portals and in some cases suck up to their own grads who have made names for themselves. Here is the most current list of grad speech offerings:

Princeton

Marshawn Lynch “Taking Care of Your Mentals and Chicken”

(Beast Mode Football Player) [Living Oaktown Values After Graduation]

Canisius College

Bernie Sanders “Greats Who Finished Second – More than Once”

(Senator/Socialist) [The early ‘90s Buffalo Bills and Avis get Shout-Outs]

College of the Holy Cross

Anthony S. Fauci, M.D. “Mr. Science: Correcting the Always Right”

(NIAID Director, Infectious Disease Specialist) [Covid-19 Act with President Conspiracy Believer]

The Culinary Institute of America

Justin Bieber “Get Real: It’s Still Yummy, Yummy, Yummy”

(Singer/Foodie) [Eating Chinese Food Washed Down with a Corona]

Bob Jones University

Rudy Giuliani “Ukraine, You Saw, But You Didn’t Conquer”

(Lawyer, Mouthpiece) [Hunter and Joe Biden: No Fake News Here]

Nothwestern University

Meghan Merkle “Every Woman is a Princess”

(Prince Harry’s Wife/ New Canuck/ Alum] [Landing Your Prince Charming This Decade]

U.C. Berkeley

David Scavino “Hire ‘em! Fire ‘em: Avoiding Your Boss’s Wrath”

(Trump Advisor; Director of Social Media) [Longest Serving Trump Administration Aide]

Wellesley

Beyonce “Solange & Sisterhood: Years After Elevator-gate”

[Singer-Songwriter married to Jay-Z) [Going All Out for a Sister – Always the Priority]

Liberty University

Sean Hannity “So-Called Global Warning: Climategate”

(Fox News Talking Head/ Apologist) [America Last – Phony Science from the Left]

Stanford

Smokey the Bear & The Tree “Burning Down the Greenhouse”

(Fire Prevention Spokesperson & Mascot) [Wildfires in the Amazon, Australia and the West]

U.C.L.A.

Stephen Miller “Conspiracy: Ghetto Academy Winners & Pandemics”

(Trump Speechwriter/White Nationalist) [COVID-19/Parasite; Swine Flu/Slumdog Millionaire;

SAARS/Chicago – Did Bill and Melinda Finance Them?]

M.I.T.

A.J. Hinch & Jeff Luhnow “The Numbers Don’t Lie: Tech and Integrity”

(Discredited Astros Manager and G.M.] [Formulating Baseball’s Cheating Scandal]

Dartmouth

William Barr “The Constitution: What’s Worth Saving”

(Attorney General / Redactor-in-Chief) [A Different Perspective After Obama Years]

U.S.C.

Martin Scorcese “Making Biden and Trump Look Younger”

(Director, The Irishman) [Worked With De Niro, Pesci, and Pacino, Didn’t It?]

S.F. State

Nancy Pelosi “All Right Then, HE Can Go to Hell!”

(Speaker of the House] [Huck Finn-like Ripper — Trump State of Union Speech]

Barnard

Greta Thunberg “Me for V.P. on Biden’s Ticket?”

(17-year-old Climate/Environmental Activist) [To Make Average Age of Ticket less than 50)

University of Idaho

Mitch McConnell “Why I Love Moscow, IDAHO, After Nancy’s Attack”

(Senate Majority Leader] [Calls Me “Moscow Mitch” for Blocking Leftist Laws]

The University of Houston

James Harden “Nietzsche’s Supermen Don’t Pass the Rock Neither”

[NBA Scorer/Ball Hog] [Ubermensch Taking Control; Giannis Be Damned]

Oklahoma University

Clint Eastwood “Timothy McVeigh and the Federal Building”

(Actor/Director/Right Winger) [NRA Right to Bear Arms Still Not Questionable]

The U. – Miami University

J.Lo “A-Rod: Cheated Out of Baseball’s Hall of Fame”

(Icon) [Steroid Suspicions Aside, He Always Had a Big Bat]

U.S. Naval Academy

Eddie Gallagher “You Have Nothing to Lose But Your Chains”

(Navy Seal Saved by Trump Intercession) [Chains of Command, That Is, Not the Marx Ones]

L.S.U.

Stormy Daniels “The Wall: Erection at the Southern Border”

(Actress; Director; Michael Cohen Payee) [Why It’s Doomed Not To Go Up]

By: Ken Hogarty

(415) 760-8045

Kenhogarty@gmail.com