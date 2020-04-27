Social Media Conspiracy Theories about Covid-19

A Complete List: From the Left, Right and In-Between

Lean to the Left

The Alt-right manufactured and spread Covid-19 so that Donald Trump could close the borders, interrupt primaries, and, ultimately, declare martial law to halt the November election indefinitely.

Like Paul McCartney before her, Melania Trump actually died by manufactured Covid-19, replaced in her case by a silenced look-a-like.

The creation and spread of Covid-19: Big Pharma needed another sales boost while to add relative value to stocks as other investments plummeted.

Climate change has brought on Covid-19.

Follow the money: Covid-19 will ultimately benefit more and harm less those with money and power.

Lean to the Right

Leftists manufactured and spread Covid-19 as a way to rock the American economy and interfere with the otherwise inevitable reelection of Donald Trump.

The Holocaust never happened; deaths, where Jews could not keep their social distance, were actually an early mutation of Covid-19.

Vaccinations, the kind lefties always want to be mandatory, not only cause autism but also spread Covid-19.

George Soros manufactured and spread Covid-19 to rile up the Antifa movement he has been stoking to action.

Just as they got Jeffrey Epstein for the latest in the “Clinton Body Count,” Bill and Hillary might be out to get you with Covid-19.

A simple equation long plotted? Water fluoridation = Easy spread of Covid-19.

Reading the Protocols of the Elders of Zion will give you a pretty good clue as to who would be nefarious enough to manufacture and spread Covid-19.

Covid-19 is just another incarnation of Jihad.

New York, Massachusetts, Seattle, Santa Clara? Just a coincidence these places were ground zero for Covid-19 cases in the U.S., places near companies (e.g., Google Hangouts, Zoom, GoToMeeting, Skype) owned by Bill and Melinda and other Deep Staters of that ilk?

19, a prime number (and in antiquity, the “number of surrender”) in the name of Covid-19, the “Chinese Flu” according to the President, fitting since the Chinese game Go gets played on a grid of 19 X 19 lines.

Stand Up; Sit Down

The New World Order manufactured and spread Covid-19 so that it can rock established governments off their moorings to access power for itself.

Chemtrails are the evidence of Deep State planes spreading Covid-19 germs to weaken the U.S. and its economy.

The Freemason symbol, “the Eye of Providence,” topping the strange pyramid on one-dollar bills, is a Covid-19 receptacle, plotted by powers who launder larger monetary denominations.

Just as the C.I.A. created AIDs and a welcoming environment to spread it, it is also responsible for the creation and spread of Covid-19.

Covid-19 has been festering in Roswell, New Mexico, over the years, until recently landed aliens broke in to loosen its destruction.

The reptilian elite or the Illuminati manufactured and spread Covid-19 to gain a further foothold over the government and the country.

Fight, Fight, Fight