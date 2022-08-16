Twentysomething Trumper Pick-up Lines Courting Foxy Babes To Make America GRATE Again

• Can I be like the Biden economy and crash at YOUR place?

• It’s fake news YOU can live without me.

• YOU steal my heart like lefties stole the ‘20 election.

• Forever looking for the right woman, YOU are my woman of the right!

• I’d be a proud boy if YOU came with me.

• Progressives doubt God’s existence; YOUR creation proves it.

• Vote-by-mail is fake; YOUR vote for this male is genuine.

• Only another leftist conspiracy could keep YOU and me apart.

• YOU’re rightfully religious, the answer to my prayers.

• YOUR symptoms are gorgeous and sexy; clearly, YOU’ve infected me.

• Winning YOU, my two other Genie wishes will win Congress and White House.

• Roses are red; violets are blue, isn’t it better to be red, me and YOU?

• I’ve fallen as hard for YOU as America did for Trump.

• I would love to erect a wall around YOUR heart.

• Does my six- three height excite YOU as much as similar Court verdicts?

• Simple as black and white: My and YOUR lives matter most!

• Climate Change is a myth; YOU’re making the world hotter.

• Like “America First Action,” real POTUS’s Super-Pac, I’d spend gazillions for YOU.

• I’d incite a mob to storm the portals of YOUR heart.

• Democrats vote fifty times, but my only vote would be for YOU.

• Like honest Republicans certifying elections, I certify my love for YOU.

• The Donald loved us; Me Too, me loving YOU!

• If YOU snub me, the crime would be worse than in Dem-controlled cities.

• They took away our Confederate monuments, but not my love for YOU.

• YOU and me an online match! True as a QAnon drop.

• If YOU’re my chosen, I’d emulate Trump donor Shelden Aldelson and give, give, give.

• Unlike the pre-2016 Judiciary or current FBI raiders, no need for YOU reshaping me.

• Trump opted for “America First”; YOU’d be my 1-A with a bullet.

• Obamacare failed; my care for YOU will be a drop-dead success.

• An online “Parler” relationship for YOU and me, no biases and open?

• Like the once-and-future President’s Melania, YOU’ll make my third time the charm.

• The only good Union would be a local between YOU and me.

• YOU’re a star; Your father must work in the Trump created Space Force.

• I won’t gloat “YOU’re Fired” if you’ll be my life apprentice.

• South of border play with YOU would be as desirable as caging Hispanic illegals.

• Trump playing Korean Rocket Man foreshadowed YOU playing with this Rocket Man.

• Loved “Fox and Friends” babes; Would YOU be my foxy friend?

• The Dems trigger massive inflation, but YOU trigger my crotch inflation.

• YOU’ll be woke only when this rooster cock-a-doodle-do’s to YOU.

• YOU’re my dream WWE gladiator; We exchange bodily fluids in a NASCAR cockpit.

• My bed is as broken as faith in Cancel Culture America; Can I sleep in YOURS tonight?

• The second amendment and NRA protect YOUR right to bare my weapon.

• The recent Supreme decision protects my right for YOU to bear my baby.

• YOU only need kneel in the bedroom and church, unlike misguided sports stars.

• I’ll show YOU a new meaning of the word “rapture”!

• YOU can scream for joy and pleasure in our very own Mar-a-Lago.

• Like Biden sleeping through his usurpation, YOU’ll sleep soundly after we make love.

• “Borne Again” would hold a heavenly meaning if YOU’re riding me.

• Fuck me if I’m wrong: Trump really won the last election, right, YOU?

• Emulating our fearless leader, and cutting to the chase, can I grab YOUR pussy?