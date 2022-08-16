 Posted in Making Headlines, Top Stories

Twentysomething Trumper Pick-up Lines Courting Foxy Babes To Make America GRATE Again

   Published Date: August 16, 2022  Leave a Comment on Twentysomething Trumper Pick-up Lines Courting Foxy Babes To Make America GRATE Again

•           Can I be like the Biden economy and crash at YOUR place?

•           It’s fake news YOU can live without me.

•           YOU steal my heart like lefties stole the ‘20 election.

•           Forever looking for the right woman, YOU are my woman of the right!

•           I’d be a proud boy if YOU came with me.

•           Progressives doubt God’s existence; YOUR creation proves it.

•           Vote-by-mail is fake; YOUR vote for this male is genuine.

•           Only another leftist conspiracy could keep YOU and me apart.

•           YOU’re rightfully religious, the answer to my prayers.

•           YOUR symptoms are gorgeous and sexy; clearly, YOU’ve infected me.

•           Winning YOU, my two other Genie wishes will win Congress and White House.

•           Roses are red; violets are blue, isn’t it better to be red, me and YOU?

•           I’ve fallen as hard for YOU as America did for Trump.

•           I would love to erect a wall around YOUR heart.

•           Does my six- three height excite YOU as much as similar Court verdicts?

•           Simple as black and white: My and YOUR lives matter most!

•           Climate Change is a myth; YOU’re making the world hotter.

•           Like “America First Action,” real POTUS’s Super-Pac, I’d spend gazillions for YOU.

•           I’d incite a mob to storm the portals of YOUR heart.

•           Democrats vote fifty times, but my only vote would be for YOU.

•           Like honest Republicans certifying elections, I certify my love for YOU.

•           The Donald loved us; Me Too, me loving YOU!

•           If YOU snub me, the crime would be worse than in Dem-controlled cities.

•           They took away our Confederate monuments, but not my love for YOU.

•           YOU and me an online match! True as a QAnon drop.

•           If YOU’re my chosen, I’d emulate Trump donor Shelden Aldelson and give, give, give.

•           Unlike the pre-2016 Judiciary or current FBI raiders, no need for YOU reshaping me.

•           Trump opted for “America First”; YOU’d be my 1-A with a bullet.

•           Obamacare failed; my care for YOU will be a drop-dead success.

•           An online “Parler” relationship for YOU and me, no biases and open?

•           Like the once-and-future President’s Melania, YOU’ll make my third time the charm.

•           The only good Union would be a local between YOU and me.

•           YOU’re a star; Your father must work in the Trump created Space Force.

•           I won’t gloat “YOU’re Fired” if you’ll be my life apprentice.

•           South of border play with YOU would be as desirable as caging Hispanic illegals.

•           Trump playing Korean Rocket Man foreshadowed YOU playing with this Rocket Man.

•           Loved “Fox and Friends” babes; Would YOU be my foxy friend?

•           The Dems trigger massive inflation, but YOU trigger my crotch inflation.

•           YOU’ll be woke only when this rooster cock-a-doodle-do’s to YOU.

•           YOU’re my dream WWE gladiator; We exchange bodily fluids in a NASCAR cockpit.

•           My bed is as broken as faith in Cancel Culture America; Can I sleep in YOURS tonight?

•           The second amendment and NRA protect YOUR right to bare my weapon.

•           The recent Supreme decision protects my right for YOU to bear my baby.

•           YOU only need kneel in the bedroom and church, unlike misguided sports stars.

•           I’ll show YOU a new meaning of the word “rapture”!

•           YOU can scream for joy and pleasure in our very own Mar-a-Lago.

•           Like Biden sleeping through his usurpation, YOU’ll sleep soundly after we make love.

•           “Borne Again” would hold a heavenly meaning if YOU’re riding me.

•           Fuck me if I’m wrong: Trump really won the last election, right, YOU?

•           Emulating our fearless leader, and cutting to the chase, can I grab YOUR pussy?

Author: Ken Hogarty

Dr. Ken Hogarty, who lives in SF’s East Bay with his wife Sally, retired after a 46-year career as a high teacher and principal. Since, he has had stories, essays and comedy pieces published in Underwood, Sport Literate, Sequoia Speaks, Woman’s Way, Purpled Nails, Cobalt, the S.F. Chronicle, Points in Case, Glossy News, The Satirist, and Good Old Days. PO Box 84, Canyon, CA. 94516 Kenhogarty@gmail.com

Wadayasay? Here's your chance to sound off!