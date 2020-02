ED: Welcome to exciting new Glossy News Satire humor head Matthew Pickner! Bring it on home!

With this past week’s news of the Trump Administration’s proposed mandate to fashion all new federal buildings in the classical style, here’s a speculative Trump “refashioning” of L’Enfant’s axial plan…

Hail not so supreme (ly intellected) Leader!

