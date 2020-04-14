Wild Symbols: Everything slot players need to know

You’re spinning the reels of a slot machine and – suddenly – a wild pop ups. But what does this symbol mean? And how exactly does it help you to find more winning combinations?

Though the appearance of wild symbols varies from slot to slot, all wilds have the same basic function: to substitute for other symbols on the reels. So, let’s say your wild popped up on a payline already featuring 2 matching diamond symbols. It will then substitute for a third diamond and you’ll be paid out for a 3-of-a-kind win!

Wild symbols have changed dramatically since the days of ‘one-armed bandit’ slot games. In fact, you’ll now find different types of wilds. From Expanding Wilds that can stretch across multiple reel positions to Sticky Wilds that can lock in place as you spin, check out our infographic to find out more about the different types of wild out there today.