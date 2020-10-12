Hug It Out: How Hugs Affect Us

If you’re wondering how hugs affect us, then you’ve come to the right place. Learn more about what you should know today!

Most people like to give and receive hugs periodically, but did you know that experts recommend that we each get ten hugs a day?

There are many reasons that this is the case. Hugs have tons of health benefits that you may not know about. Let’s take a look at some of the most amazing things that getting the right amount of hugs and cuddles can do for you! And if you are single, you can always meet new people to give hugs to today!

Bettering Overall Mood

Getting hugs releases a chemical in our brains called oxytocin. This ‘happiness hormone’ is responsible for giving us feelings of joy, acceptance, and happiness. As soon as oxytocin flows through our brains, our moods improve immediately!

Fostering Happiness

As you might imagine, being in a good mood more frequently boosts your overall happiness. Even when the initial oxytocin shock from your hug wears off, the positive feelings will linger. When you get embraced as frequently as you should, your overall mental health will increase over time.

Cultivating Connections

Many people struggle with loneliness, which is never a good experience. Hugging someone special is a great way to feel connected with another person and remember that you aren’t alone. It’s a great way to create lasting bonds and stave off the pain of loneliness and isolation.

Paving the Way to More Intimacy

If you’re in a relationship with the person that you’re hugging, an innocent embrace can be the precursor to more intimacy. Those enjoying a simple hug may begin to kiss, which could lead to more. This is a great way to build stronger relationships and physical connections, and it all started with wrapping your arms around your special someone!

Preventing Touch Starvation

Touch starvation, also known as skin hunger, is a condition that results from someone not getting enough skin-on-skin human contact. People are hard-wired to touch others and be touched themselves, and when they aren’t they may develop anxiety and depression. Hugging prevents this from happening by ensuring that people don’t become touch starved.

Lowering Stress

People who are touched regularly have less stress than those who aren’t. Hugs are a form of touch that can reduce anxiety quickly. This benefit is well worth the few seconds it takes to wrap your arms around someone!

Boosting the Immune System

Less stress means that your immune system will be stronger than it otherwise would be. This means that you’re less likely to catch a cold or the flu. This is a huge benefit of hugging that shouldn’t be overlooked!

Lowering Heart Rate

Frequent hugging can also bring down a person’s heart rate. This goes hand in hand with lowering stress, but it also has a lot of long-term health benefits in its own right. Those with steadier heartbeats have less risk of heart disease and other cardiac problems.

Bringing Down Blood Pressure

Along with heart rate, hugs also bring down a person’s blood pressure. This lowers the risk of blood clotting and stroke. Hugs really do have healing powers!

Now that you know the many health benefits of hugs, it’s time to meet a cuddle buddy ASAP.