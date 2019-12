FREEDOM OF THOUGHT IS NOT FREEDOM TO THINK INCORRECT THOUGHTS!

And yet…

For the next few days, a weird, wacky, edgy poetry book of mine is free on Amazon. Not exactly my favourite, but something to whet the appetite before you finally buy The Braying Angel: 12 Hours on the Pathway!

But it doesn’t stop there.

FULL LENGTH NOVEL?????

…

Yer welcome!

It might not be the next Dianetics or some other edgy intentionally hilarious classic of that ilk, but it’s pretty darn close!

ENJOY!!!!!! 不不不不不不不不