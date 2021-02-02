While ex-president and self-declared greatest man that ever lived, Donald

Trump, sulks and skulks in his palatial Florida mansion, his favourite wife /

daughter, Ivanka, has yet again astounded the world with her insatiable greed.

Her ability to prize cash from the super-rich is truly a thing of beauty. Her latest

abhoration is ‘Vanka’s Pop-Up Elite Ultra-Right Insurrection Club.’

Located in a luxuriously equipped meeting room just off the lobby of the

Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, the enterprise consists of an

exclusive club for America’s elite ultra-right wing barnstormers.

Membership is expensive at $1m per annum per person, but for this you

get a free flack jacket, a stabbing knife, a semi-automatic rifle and a list of things

you are encouraged to shoot on sight. The list includes creatures that have a

propensity to be social animals such as elks, bees, dolphins, wolves, communists,

Democrats and Piers Morgan.

The clubroom has a recreational drugs snorting table, Champagne on tap, a

choice of up-market snacks, and round-the-clock Fox news blaring out from an

iMax style wrap around screen with sound volume set to maximum.

Speaking to a hastily assembled press pack, the president’s wife / daughter

spoke with unbridled enthusiasm about this, her latest money making scam.

“I watched what happened on January sixth and my heart nearly broke,”

she simpered, “Daddy did his best to whip those dumb red-necks into a frenzy of

hate, but let’s face it, they let him down badly. I know Daddy is the greatest man

that ever lived in the history of mankind, but he clearly got it wrong that day.”

When asked by the cub reporter from the UK comic The Beano if this was

because his actions were treasonous, threatened democracy and de-facto incited

an attempted insurrection that cost the lives of five people – a crime for which

the death sentence is too good for him, Ivanka Trump burst into fits of

uncontrollable laughter.

“No, you silly boy,” she giggled, “It’s because he didn’t sell them tickets for

the event. What’s more, they were dumb rednecks. They were bound to screw it

up. That’s why I’ve started this new business. Members of my insurrection club

will be the super-rich. They can afford to fund a bunch of elite soldiers, a private

ultra-right army if you will, to storm Capital Hill and get the job done properly.”

Ivanka then added, “true all the people that have signed up so far are

wheezy old rabid super-rich neo-Nazis that have to be pushed around in

wheelchairs but they get a free sexy uniform that they can either wear or make

their ‘nurses’ wear. I’m wearing it now. What do you think? Does it make me

look like I can kick ass while still being coquettish and vulnerable?”

When the reporter from the UK gardening magazine ‘Thyme’ remarked it

made her look like ‘some idiot wearing a body length ribbed condom’ she

abruptly called the conference to a halt screeching at the press hound, “I know

where you fcking live so watch it, or your name goes on the fcking list!”

When Kamala Harris was approached for a comment on this latest Trump

escapade, she said, “You think they’re gone, flushed away like those particularly

nasty turds looking back up at you from the can that you finally manage to poke

around the ‘U’ bend. Then suddenly they’re back. Will this nightmare ever end?

Does she offer a discount for BLM activists?”