Easy Student Side Hustles That You Can Do From Home

For most students, living on a tight budget has become a way of life. Even if you are lucky enough to have money sent to you from your parents or a part-time job that pays you some extra cash, student life is becoming increasingly expensive, and between buying textbooks, living essentials, and paying your bills, it’s not uncommon to be tightening the purse strings at the end of the month. The good news is that thanks to the internet, there are plenty of side hustle options that you can do from home. This is a very flexible option for students who need to work around assignment deadlines and exam revision. Here are some of the best options to consider:

Play Online Games:

If you already love playing online games as a hobby, why not take it one step further and play for money? There are plenty of casino games out there that you can play and earn money with the right strategies. With Unikrn, you can earn money playing some of your favorite video games like Fortnite, League of Legends, and PUBG, and you can earn over $100 on a $10 stake depending on your skills and level. If you want to get paid to play games then read this article and start playing to win!

Online Selling:

Buying and selling online is easier than ever with a wealth of selling sites to choose from including eBay, Craigslist, and Facebook Marketplace. If you want, you could even create your own eCommerce site using a platform like Shopify and sell from there. Look on sites like Alibaba or Wish to find cheap goods that you can sell on; go for items that tend to sell well like phone accessories, home decor, or essential items, and sell them on for a profit. You can also make money by selling your own stuff. Have a clear out of anything that you don’t use anymore and list it online.

Writing:

If you are good at writing, there are plenty of ways to make money from it. You could offer your services as a freelance writer to businesses, who are always in need of good writers to craft website content, blog posts, emails, and more. Or, if creative writing is more your thing, why not self-publish an eBook? You can easily do this using sites like Amazon, and once you’ve written the book, you’ll continue to earn money every time somebody purchases and downloads it.

Art:

Are you an artistic person? If you love drawing or painting, turning this passion from a hobby into a side hustle is a great way to make some extra money from the things that you do in your spare time. You could sell your art on Etsy or even take commissions; pet portraits are a really popular idea. You can also sell your art to companies like Displate, who turn original artwork into metal prints to sell on their website.

Social Media Management:

If you know your way around the big social networks, you might want to consider offering your services to businesses as a social media manager. This is a great side hustle to go for if you are studying for a business or marketing degree, as it will be really relevant to your program and will be an excellent experience for your future career. Managing social media can easily be done from home, and there are plenty of apps that you can download to your phone to use on the go, too.

Sales:

If you have a way of convincing people to do things and can build a great rapport with customers, you might want to consider offering your services as a freelance salesperson to businesses. Many businesses are looking for people who they can pay to get new clients or customers to sign up for their service or buy their products. You might be cold calling potential customers, sending out emails, or chatting with customers online. You’ll be paid a commission for every customer you sell a product to or sign up.

Filmmaking:

If you’re a film student or simply enjoy videography as a hobby, why not consider filmmaking as your side hustle? While you might need to travel to some set locations – although you can still make inventive films at home – this is a great way to make money. You might want to consider selling your services to businesses who are in need of video advertisements or product videos to post online. And what’s even better is that you don’t often need a lot of expensive equipment since today, modern smartphones are equipped to make great videos.

As a student, making some extra money on the side is always welcome. And, there are plenty of fun and interesting options when it comes to side hustles you can do from home to make some cash.