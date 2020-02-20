Where to Buy Bitcoin

Bitcoin took the world by storm in 2017 when prices of bitcoin doubled in 2016 and 2017. This resulted in major investors considering the currency.

Bitcoin is a crypto currency that was developed by a group of unknown individual programmers. The currency was introduced in 2008.

To access Bitcoin, one needs a wallet. You can either opt to download a software wallet, use an online wallet, mobile wallets, hardware wallets or paper wallets.

Below are the places where one can buy Bitcoin.

Coinbase

On this platform, one can buy or store Bitcoin. This platform is the most trusted platform in the United States.

Using this platform, you can convert your cash to Bitcoin and convert it to dollars at will.

Coinmama

The site has a lot of customer base and it is an all in one exchange and digital wallet.

The platform however charges high fees as compared to other platforms. The platform is registered in the United States.

The platform however charges high fees as compared to other platforms. The platform is registered in the United States.

Robinhood

The platform is free, you do not need to pay when you buy and sell Bitcoin or any other currency.

The platform deals in not just Bitcoin but many other digital currencies.



Square Cash

Besides the fact that you can buy and sell Bitcoin free on this platform. You can also send money to loved ones free of charge.

It also stores your coins for you and if you want. Nevertheless, you can transfer them to another wallet as well.

Binance

This platform charges a small fee for trades. The platform supports a number of digital currencies.



Coinbase pro

The platform charges 0.10% to 0.30% based on the trading volume of the users. If you trade in less than $10 million per month, you will fall under the 0.30% tier. If you want to fall in the 0.10% tier, you will have to move more volumes.



Coin exchange

The platform charges 0.15% to turn Bitcoin to other currencies. It has high security features meaning that it is safe to use this platform.



