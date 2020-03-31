How to Care For Wine

Over the span of the last several years, the consumption of wine has become a much more popular thing. With more people starting to invest their money into bottles of wine that can be saved for later consumption or even resale, more and more people are beginning to wonder exactly how it is that you can store and care for their wine. Here is what you need to know in order to properly care and store your wine.



Caring and Storing Wine



When it comes to properly caring and storing your wine, you are going to need to meet several different factors, some of which include:



The temperature of the storeroom

How the wine is stored

The angle of the wine bottle while it is being stored with wire wine racking

The amount of vibration the wine bottle is going to endure while stored on the wine rack

How humid the store room is

How clean the storage area is

When it comes to the temperature of the room that you are planning on storing your wine bottles in, it is going to be the most important element that you will need to pay attention too. You are going to want to make sure that the room where the wine is being stored is kept around 50 degrees all the time. A temperature that is lower than this is going to age the wine much faster, which is not good for it. Also, when there are fluctuations within the temperature of the wine storage room, you are going to want to make sure that they happen very slowly. As long as you are able to keep the temperature from getting too high and that it fluctuates very slowly, you can rest easy as your wine will be just fine.



Storing your wine is going to be the second most important element when it comes to caring for it. Storing your wine correctly is going to lead it to euphoria, but when you store your wine incorrectly, it will lead it to depression. Opening up a bottle of wine that has been properly stored is going to be a very glorious thing. However, opening up a bottle of wine that has not been stored properly can very quickly become a huge letdown. In fact, often times drinking a bottle of wine that has not been properly stored can actually be more like drinking vinegar than the wine.



Be sure that you keep the humidity level in the wine storage room set to around 70 percent. While it is considered to be perfectly fine to store your wine in a room with 10 percent more or less from 70 percent, having too much humidity can cause the bottle’s labels to grow rot or even mold, essentially affecting the value of the bottle of wine. On the other hand, if the humidity drops to 50 percent or less, the cork is can potentially shrink, allowing air to get into the wine and ruining it in a very small amount of time.

