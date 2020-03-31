Scrum for Software Development Tips



Often times you will work even harder when you are in Scrum teams, but that does not necessarily mean that you are working smarter as well. What this means is that the way you are working is going to need to change. Here are some of the top tips to help make you much more effective agile work.



Knowing What is Effective in Agile



Many of the teams are going to work in what is known as a mini-waterfall mode, meaning that they are going to have a Scrum Sprint that they will work in four to five different phases. While this will get the job done, the main problem with this strategy is that it is going to make you work much harder, but not much smarter.



This means that you will not have changed anything in regard to the way that you are working, except for that you may be bringing in some smaller pieces to production (which is going to be a good thing for progress). However, it is going to take a whole lot more than that in order to realize all of the advantages of agile software. Essentially, it is going to need a different approach.



Getting from Waterfall to 1-Week Sprints



While the waterfall system does work, it also requires more work and does not allow you to work smarter. This means that all you are doing is more work. If you are looking to get away from that particular model, there is another sequence that will work much better which comes from a scrum certificate.

