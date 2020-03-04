 Posted in Biz News

How Much Would You Put on the Line for Bitcoin?

   Published Date: March 4, 2020
Cryptocurrency

The Dangers of Making Outlandish Predictions to Get Attention


John McAfee, the somewhat eccentric cybersecurity expert, made two predictions regarding the price of Bitcoin in 2017. The first was that Bitcoin would reach the $500k mark within three years. A few months later he doubled up on the amount.

In both cases, he offered to eat his penis on national TV if he was wrong. Enquiring minds want to know, “Will that be with salt and pepper?”

In this post, I propose we look at McAfee’s outlandish statements. It’ll also be fun to see how he started backpedaling in 2019 when it became clear that things weren’t working out as expected. We can round off with a look at the Bitcoin movement this year.

Author: Dexter Sinistri

Dexter Sinistri is a famously centrist writer who has worked as a Hollywood correspondent for a number of leading publications since 2005. Though once a photographer, Mr. Sinistri struck out as a writer on all things celebrity, and he likes to consider himself a tremendous asset to Glossy News, though by most accounts, he has fallen somewhat short of this effort.