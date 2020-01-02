5 Reasons Why You Should Ditch Work and Go to Vegas

Let’s be honest. If you are reading this, you probably do not need to have 5 reasons explained to you as to why you should ditch work and go to Vegas. If you are reading this, you probably already have at least 57 reasons you should ditch work and go to Vegas.

But, since you are here, let’s talk about the best 5 reasons you should get up from your crappy chair at your annoying desk in your terrible office, jump in your car and high tail it to Vegas right now.

Work Sucks, Vegas is Awesome

It goes without saying that work sucks. Maybe you have an amazing and fulfilling job and a great boss and are doing meaningful work that makes you feel good as a person. If so, kick rocks, you suck. For all the rest of us poor schmucks out there, work is a soul-crushing grind where we countdown the hours until we can be anywhere else.

On the other hand, Vegas is great! There is so much to see and do. Everyone loves Vegas. Even the great Ben Affleck loves Vegas. Anywhere is better than work but if you are going to skip out on the thing that actually pays you money and allows you the basic necessities to live, you mind as well go somewhere great, and Vegas is that great place.

Your Home Sucks, Vegas Hotels are Awesome

How’s your house? Or even worse, your apartment? Is it luxurious and awesome with expensive furniture and bedding? Does it have a 24/7 maid service and a concierge and a casino downstairs where you can hang out with friends until the wee hours of the morning? Are you able to call someone in your house any time of the day or night and ask for clean towels or a 4-star meal, or something truly crazy?

I’m going to go ahead and venture a guess the answer to most, if not all, of these in no. And, if they are yes, my guess is you live with a boyfriend/ girlfriend/ husband/ wife/ mother that truly hates you.

Vegas hotels are the coolest places on earth. They are beautiful and comfortable and are staffed with wonderful people who will cater to you every waking need. Need more proof that Vegas hotels are awesome and your home sucks? Check out the Cool Things Chicago list of the Best Hotels in Vegas. That should make you feel better about your life.

Your TV Sucks, Vegas Shows are Awesome

What’s the plan for after work, chief? Curl up on the couch, crack a light beer, and get down on some serious Netflix binging? Just trying to occupy your mind and forget that in 10 hours you have to be back at that horrible job? This is no way to live.

Nothing against Netflix, some of my best fictional friends live there. But, come on, 6 straight hours of the latest show don’t really count as real, live entertainment. When was the last time you got out, mixed with other, live people and watched world-class performers live on stage? It’s exhilarating!

This is what Las Vegas delivers. Some of the best entertainment options on earth. There are concerts and shows that you will not be able to see anywhere else in the world. See Lady Gaga, or Penn and Teller, or the Blue Man Group. To get an even better idea of what you are missing sitting at your desk right now and on your couch later, here is a great list of the best shows in Vegas from Vegas for All.

Your Dinner Sucks, Vegas Restaurants are Awesome

At this point, do we still have to go through the questions? We both know your dinner is going to suck too. Whether you eat leftovers, microwave something, or order from some delivery service, it is not going to be a life-changing meal. Even if you are a decent cook and whip something up nice for yourself, are you a Michelin-starred chef? I don’t think so. And, if you were, you would already be in Vegas!

Las Vegas is one of the culinary capitals of the world. There are some of the best and coolest restaurants in the world and you have the chance to have a once in a lifetime meal every time you sit down for a meal. Even if you are not at a fancy restaurant, the food in Vegas is crazy. Even the buffets are amazing and buffest always suck!

There are classic restaurants that have been thrilling Vegas diners for years and hot new eateries opening every day. No matter what you choose, you are bound to get a meal you will not soon forget. If you need a little inspiration, this list of best restaurants in Vegas is a good place to start.

Having No Money Sucks, Winning Money in Vegas is Awesome

You do not have enough money. Even if you have some money or a good amount of money, it is never enough money. Even if you think you have enough money, you will still never turn down the chance for someone to give you more, free money! That is what Las Vegas is all about.

Vegas is one of the only cities in the world where you can walk in with a few bucks in your pocket and walk out a much richer person. And that is the real thrill, right? The chance to let it ride, go all in, and walk away going bust or, better yet, up a big wad of cash.

This is the excitement and fulfillment you are missing at work. Sure, if the TPS reports don’t go out on time someone will get mad and maybe something go undone but let’s be honest, who really cares? You need to live a little. You need to take a risk. You need to be in the hand to win it. This is why, for the above 5 reasons and at least 52 others, you need to get up, ditch work and go to Vegas NOW!